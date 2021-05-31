EAU CLAIRE -- Jim Pullman and Courtney Hartman will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Pablo Streams series.
The free concerts are presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Pullman’s newest album, "Go On Boldly," reaches into experiences of hope, loss, and renewal resulting in the most raw and revealing musical effort of his career.
The loss of his mother-in-law (someone very dear to Pullman’s heart) shook him deeply as did seeing his wife deal with her passing. The experience brought songs to the surface to honor his mother-in-law, songs to help the family make it through, and songs to recall better times.
With her most recent release, "Ready Reckoner," Hartman provides the listener with a conduit for self-exploration — a factor that fulfills one of her greatest hopes in sharing the album with the world. “If you listen to any of these songs and step away feeling lifted or carried to a different place, that is a real and true honor,” she says in a news release.
For "Ready Reckoner" Hartman took the helm as producer. In that process, the Loveland, Colorado-based artist worked in collaboration with co-producer Shahzad Ismaily (a multi-instrumentalist known for his work with Lou Reed and Tom Waits) and assembled a close-knit community of musicians, including guest appearances from Anais Mitchell and Bill Frisell.
Hartman took up violin at age 3, learned to play guitar at 11, and writing her first song at 12. She spent much of her childhood immersed in the bluegrass world, a factor that eventually led to her seven-year stint in Grammy-nominated band Della Mae.
During her time with the band, Hartman also released a collaboration album with Robert Ellis (2017’s "Dear John") and another with Taylor Ashton (2018’s "Been on Your Side").
To watch the performance go to tinyurl.com/2dfdn6uh. For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).