Quetico, aka Yan Westerlund, will headline Friday in The Gallery at The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St.
Singer-guitarist Elsa Jensen will open the concert. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.
According to Dante Allington of All Around Sound: “Quetico is rooted, by admission of its genre tags, in r&b, hip hop, and jazz but there’s moments like the soaring 'Jeanne,' the emotive expanse of 'Father Lenny' or cascading 'The Dark Waters' that seem deeply invocative of Westerlund’s folk foundations. 'Man Alone' (his 2019 album) essentially seeks to marry these folk and electronic dalliances with hip hop and jazz inspired rhythms and the result is something not entirely classifiable through genre alone.
"The fact that Westerlund felt the need to speak through so many different instruments in his compositions is pretty indicative of the complexity of influence, inspiration, and aspiration. Purely an instrumental project, piano serves as Westerlund’s primary vehicle for establishing melodic ideas with synths more as means for exploration of timbres.”
Jensen, who grew up in Eau Claire, performed at the inaugural Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival with Phil Cook and the Guitarheels. Shorty after, she formed a band of her own under the name rivulare and recorded her first record at April Base in Fall Creek. More recently, she contributed to Bon Iver’s latest album, "i,i."
Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door and are available through theoxbowhotel.com. For more information call 715-839-0601 or 844-OXBOWEC (692-6932).