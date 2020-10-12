MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Historical Society will have its second “Quilts of the Pinery” show and exhibit at the Rassbach Museum early next year in Menomonie.
The show will run Jan 31 through Feb 6.
Quilters throughout Northwest Wisconsin, also known as “The Pinery,” are invited to enter their quilts in this nonjuried show. Quilts may be antique or recently constructed. An entry fee of $10 per quilt entitles the entrant to free admission to Menomonie’s Rassbach Museum during the run of the quilt show. Entry forms can found at dunnhistory.org or at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St N.E., Menomonie.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum is taking all necessary precautions to make this exhibit safe. The museum is open by appointment only to ensure adequate social distancing. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required while in the museum, and hand sanitizer is available upon entry.
In addition to the exhibit of beautiful quilts, there will be a virtual “bed turning” of the antique quilts in the Rassbach Museum collection. A “bed turning” is a display of quilts layered on a bed and one by one are lifted, shown and described.
There will also be a Kids Quilt Block Challenge for Dunn County children ages 3 through 18. Children are asked to draw something to do with Dunn County history on a 10-inch quilt square also known as a “block.” The blocks will be made into a quilt that will be raffled off on Feb 6.
Each child will get one ticket in the drawing for each block made, and additional tickets will be available for purchase at the show. Blocks and tickets are each one for $2 and three for $5. Blocks will be available to purchase at the Rassbach Museum.
If possible, the museum will offer online classes of classic quilt blocks and possibly designing an original pattern reflecting the history of Dunn County that would available be for purchase at the exhibit.
Admission costs $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, free for museum members and for those with a quilt in the show.
For more information, check the Dunn County Historical Society Facebook page or the events tab at dunnhistory.org or call the museum at 715-232-8685.