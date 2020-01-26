The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is off to the races this winter with its adult winter reading program, the IditaREAD Winter Reading Race.
The program runs from Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, March 20. Adults ages 18 and up are invited to register starting Feb. 3 at ecpubliclibrary.info/iditaread or at Information & Reference.
Read or listen to three books and assign them a “Tails Up” or “Tails Down” rating to complete a reading slip. All completed reading slips will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of the program. This year’s grand prize is a Triple Play Membership, which grants the winner an annual membership to Beaver Creek Reserve, the Children’s Museum and the Chippewa Valley Museum.
The Eau Claire County Humane Association will also be joining in the fun. Find your new mush pet at a special Books & Beasts adoption event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the library. Those unable to adopt at this time can read 20–30 minutes to “mush pets” at the shelter to get their Mush Pet reading slip initialed. Mush Pet slips will be entered into the prize drawing, just like reading slips.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.