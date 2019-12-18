Converge Radio (99.9 FM) is broadcasting episodes of an audio series about the Chippewa Valley's music traditions produced by folklorist-musician Joseph O’Connell and the Chippewa Valley Museum.
The six-episode "Sounds Like Home" series, which began last weekend, can be heard at 7:45 a.m. Saturdays and again at 10 a.m. Sundays. The audio series is also available on the Chippewa Valley Museum’s website: cvmuseum.com/explore/virtual-exhibits. Each episode explores a theme and pairs the stories of two musicians.
The audio series covers music and everyday life in the Chippewa Valley. In the episodes the Chippewa Valley Museum presents the voices of regional musicians telling their own stories.
"The Chippewa Valley is experiencing a music 'boom' — a flourishing of activity, investment, and conversation around music assets,” O'Connell said in a news release. He added that the series “brings diverse communities into the conversation about Chippewa Valley music. It focuses on the 'everyday' music of immigrant communities, places of worship and other settings where music is integrated in social life.”
O’Connell created the episodes from performances and interviews he conducted with regional musicians in April. The series includes the following episodes: "There’s More Than One Polka"; "The Family Band on the Road"; "Women Making (Sound) Waves"; "Voices of Prayer and Poetry"; "Songs for the Departed"; and "Familiar Tunes, New Surroundings."
The "Sounds Like Home" audio series is a part of a regional music documentation project that also includes field research and a museum exhibit that will open in late April. It is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts with additional funding by the Wisconsin Arts Board.