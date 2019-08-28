Dessa, a rapper, author, poet and monologist, will perform with her full band Thursday, Sept. 5, at The Metro, 201 E. Lake St.
Dessa is a rapper, singer, high school valedictorian/philosophy major, entrepreneur and ice cream flavor inspiration (Dessa's Night Drive, inspired by espressos on the road, will be available starting Nov. 7 across the Twin Cities) who contributed to the No. 1 album "Hamilton Mixtape."
Her 2018 album, the neuroscience-inspired "Chime," included songs such as "5 out of 6," which the Chicago Tribune called "a #MeToo moment for the ages," and "Good Grief."
Her next album, recorded live with the Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra and titled "Sound the Bells: Recorded Live at Orchestra Hall," will be released Nov. 8. Dessa's performances with the Minnesota Orchestra have sold out Minneapolis' Orchestra Hall six times, and her live performance will reflect the creativity gained from the arranging she worked on with the orchestra.
NPR Music has said Dessa has built a career "breaking the rules of rap," and Sound Opinions calls her a "force of nature."
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show at The Metro. Tickets to the all-ages concert cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available at tinyurl.com/yyz6fnrb.