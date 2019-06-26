An independent, artist booked one-day music festival on Saturday will take over The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., and its back room, The Venue, 209 Graham Ave.

Rash Fest 3 will start at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Admission costs $10 in advance or $12 the day of the show. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/y4al4sd9.

The following bands will perform:

• Ghost in the Good Thing.

• Travis Lee of Eau Claire.

• Bone Powers of Duluth, Minn.

• Wash of Madison.

• Parsing of Madison.

• Harpers Jar of Minneapolis.

• D. Janakey of Eau Claire.

• Elvessa of Eau Claire.

• Matt Vold of the Eau Claire band Pit Wagon.

• Niiice of Minneapolis.

• Duckling of Milwaukee.

• Products of Minneapolis.

• Divine Crush of Milwaukee.

• Gully Boys of Minneapolis.

• Sniffle Party of Eau Claire.

