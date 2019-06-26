An independent, artist booked one-day music festival on Saturday will take over The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., and its back room, The Venue, 209 Graham Ave.
Rash Fest 3 will start at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Admission costs $10 in advance or $12 the day of the show. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/y4al4sd9.
The following bands will perform:
• Ghost in the Good Thing.
• Travis Lee of Eau Claire.
• Bone Powers of Duluth, Minn.
• Wash of Madison.
• Parsing of Madison.
• Harpers Jar of Minneapolis.
• D. Janakey of Eau Claire.
• Elvessa of Eau Claire.
• Matt Vold of the Eau Claire band Pit Wagon.
• Niiice of Minneapolis.
• Duckling of Milwaukee.
• Products of Minneapolis.
• Divine Crush of Milwaukee.
• Gully Boys of Minneapolis.
• Sniffle Party of Eau Claire.