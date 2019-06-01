NEILLSVILLE -- Reckless Kelly, a Grammy Award-winning, Austin, Texas-based alt-country rock band, returns to the Silver Dome Ballroom on Saturday.
The band will be joined by Milwaukee's Trapper Schoepp, an Americana band named after its leader.
Doors to the concert open at 5 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $20.
Reckless Kelly is known for albums such as 2016's "Sunset Motel," which marked the band's 20th anniversary.
Schoepp's latest album is this year's "Primetime Illusion." The album includes the song "On, Wisconsin," on which Schoepp got a co-writing credit with Bob Dylan, approved by Dylan's management company, after he set to music lyrics the songwriting legend penned in 1961.
Bubbles BBQ food truck out of Chippewa Falls will be at the show. Free camping in surrounding lot.
The Silver Dome Ballroom is about five miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10.
For more information go to silverdomeballroom.net.