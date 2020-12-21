MENOMONIE -- The 2020 Red Cedar Film Festival will be presented virtually from Thursday, Jan. 14, through Thursday, Jan. 21.
General and student passes include access to all films and invitations to participate in Live Q & A Sessions.
Access to the films will be via CANVAS. All live filmmaker Q & A sessions will be via Microsoft TEAMS. Information with details about how to access all materials will be provided the week before Jan. 14.
Organizers of the Red Cedar Film Festival include founder and executive director Peter Galante and director Anna Smith.
For more information go to redcedarfilm.org, call 715-232-5484 or email info@redcedarfilm.org.