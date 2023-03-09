EAU CLAIRE — The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are bringing their bagpipes to the Pablo Center at the Confluence next week.
It’s Bagpipes. It’s Rock. It’s Bagrock. The band will bring bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot, it carries its own health warning. AC/DC meets the poet Robert Burns. Where rock anthems sit comfortably alongside the great tunes from the glens and the mountains of Scotland.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, not to be confused with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, are a nine-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards and drummers –They have been playing all over the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes.
The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and all the pipers and drummers have played at the top level in bagpiping.
After winning “When Will I Be Famous,” a European TV primetime talent show in 2007, the Pipers haven't stopped for a breath, other than to inflate their bagpipes. Since their formation in 2002, the Pipers have become a global phenomenon, taking their signature 'Bagrock' sound to the masses with their unique fusion of rocked up Bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres.
The band’s trademarked sound is a unique fusion of traditional pipe tunes – like “The Flowers of Scotland”, “The Hills of Argyll” and “Amazing Grace” (done Chilli-style, of course) — and contemporary anthems like Queen’s “We Will Rock You”, “Clocks” by Coldplay, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol, “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams, and a fantastic rock medley of Deep Purple’s, “Smoke on the Water” and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”.
The Pipers have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world. They have a pool of the very best musicians from Scotland and across the globe – many holding World Champion titles and all serious players with impressive credentials and qualifications.
They’ve played on national television, at the olympics and other huge events, and now the Pablo Center very soon.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. All seats are $44 plus fees. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.