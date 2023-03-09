band1.jpg

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have performed globally and bring a unique “Bagrock” show to stages.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are bringing their bagpipes to the Pablo Center at the Confluence next week.

It’s Bagpipes. It’s Rock. It’s Bagrock. The band will bring bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot, it carries its own health warning. AC/DC meets the poet Robert Burns. Where rock anthems sit comfortably alongside the great tunes from the glens and the mountains of Scotland.