“Paintings + Sculpture: A Retrospective,” an art exhibit featuring the work of Robert J. Gehrke, can be seen today through Monday, March 16, at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
An opening reception will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the library’s second floor gallery.
A full-time artist working in sculpture, painting, and woodworking, Gehrke attended UW–Eau Claire (BFA 1973) and the University of Cincinnati (MFA 1975). He operated his own bronze casting foundry for 40 years and worked in many media. His public art projects include "Symmetry," an interactive wall sculpture for the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault, and "Flight Column," a large-scale outdoor sculpture in weathering steel at the University of Montana in Missoula. Born in Eau Claire in 1950, he died at his home in Cornell in February.
This exhibit is a survey of his work from the 1970s into 2019, encompassing drawings and prints, paintings and sculpture in bronze, wood and cast resin.
