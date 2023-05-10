5cd763324b5c2.image.jpg

The community is invited to celebrate the start of summer programs at Altoona's River Prairie Park on Saturday at River Prairie Festival.

ALTOONA — Programming is set to begin in Altoona’s River Prairie Park for 2023. To kick it all off, activities are taking over the park during River Prairie Festival this weekend.

River Prairie Festival is a community event celebrating the 2023 season of programming in River Prairie Park and art in the Chippewa Valley. The festival features fun for the whole family including live music, games, food trucks, an Artist Market and more.