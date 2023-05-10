ALTOONA — Programming is set to begin in Altoona’s River Prairie Park for 2023. To kick it all off, activities are taking over the park during River Prairie Festival this weekend.
River Prairie Festival is a community event celebrating the 2023 season of programming in River Prairie Park and art in the Chippewa Valley. The festival features fun for the whole family including live music, games, food trucks, an Artist Market and more.
Activities will be going on all day throughout the park.
Live music
Music will be going all day at the Prevea Amphitheater.
First up will be the Take The Mic! Cover Song Competition. 20 performers, 10 youth and 10 adult, will each perform a cover song in front of a panel of judges. Cash prizes will be awarded to the finalists.
Contest preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. with finals at 12:30 p.m. Awards will be given at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the River Prairie Festival website.
The band Margaritaville will perform from 2-4 p.m.
Artist Market and food trucks
There will be no shortage of food and art at the Festival. An Artist Market will be going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring an assortment of art produced by local Chippewa Valley artists.
A variety of food trucks will also be on site including: Bubbles BBQ, Beez Neez Cheescakes & Sweets, Little Red Grilled Cheese and Tasty Trolley.
Other activities
Yoga in the Park kicks off at 10 a.m. on the Great Lawn. Yoga will be hosted by Wendy Oberg and The Yoga Room.
Sales for the Rubber Ducky Race begin at 10 a.m. at the information booth. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. at the headwaters of Prairie Creek.
Families are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt through the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested can register at the information booth. Prize drawing will be at 2 p.m.
Plants will be available for pick up starting at noon while supplies last on Front Porch Place. Pick up a Mother’s Day plant for mom.
There will be a Cribbage tournament from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at River Prairie Center. It is 100% payout and open to those 14 and older. Day of registration/check-in will begin at noon.
Shannon Engel’s booth located within the Artist Market will be giving away giant pumpkin plants while supplies last.
Enjoy a curated birding walk with local birding expert Will Taylor starting at 6:30 a.m. at the fireplace on the patio of the River Prairie Center. Don’t forget your binoculars.
Muralist Teagan Seneczko will be painting the 2023 festival bird, adding to last year’s art.
The fun is scheduled for Saturday in River Prairie Park. The rain date will be Sunday. To learn more, go online to riverprairiefest.com.