CADOTT — Rock Fest officials are hopeful they’ll see a rerun of what happened during their Country Fest last month.
Both music festivals had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general manager Wade Asher told the Leader-Telegram before the June event he hoped to see music’s capacity to heal and bring people together on full display. That indeed proved to be the case.
“I’ve never seen people smile so much and so much happiness on people’s faces,” Asher said in a phone interview. “They were just so over-the-top excited they were able to come back and enjoy live music again. And we saw that through everything people did, whether it be singing and dancing to the music, to just treating all their neighbors really, really great, and we had no issues, fights, none of that kind of stuff.”
Similarly, Asher is confident Rock Fest fans will see myriad styles within genre represented this year, as Country Fest attendees did.
“There’s way more different types of rock music than there is country music, so it’s a bigger job to be able to do that,” Asher said. “We try to be very diverse and give people different options — and always give them something new that usually they would never buy a ticket for. We always try to do that, and this year is no exception to that.”
That’s especially important to Rock Fest fans, Asher noted.
“It’s all about the music,” he said. “It could be the very first act of the day, rockers will come in and make sure that they see that act, and they want to discover new bands and new music all the time. So that’s really, really cool to see.”
As a matter of fact, Asher added, “A lot of fans get more excited about the midday acts than they actually do the headliners. The headliners are just more of a bonus.”
This year’s festival will be headlined by Rob Zombie on Thursday, who blends metal power with a sense of humor; rap-metal standouts Limp Bizkit on Friday, July 16; and Korn, the highly popular band putting hard rock, rap and even some bagpipes into their sound, Saturday, July 17.
In looking at the heavy hitters’ lineup, Asher mentioned notable names on each of the three days.
Thursday: “We haven’t had Staind there in a long time, so I’m really excited to see them,” he said, referring to the multi-platinum group that adds hip-hop elements to its mix. “Obviously, Rob Zombie is always a festival favorite.”
July 16: Asher mentioned the one-two punch of headliner Limp Bizkit, led by singer Fred Durst, and penultimate act Corey Taylor, of the bands Slipknot and Stone Sour as well as his solo career. “Fred Durst and Corey Taylor, they are all energy and all fire and putting on a great show. … There’s not going to be one person sitting down, I guarantee you that,” Asher said.
July 17: Danzig will play before making way for headliner Korn. “We’ve never had (leader Glenn Danzig) there at the festival ever,” Asher said. “So that’s going to be really exciting, and then Korn — closing out the night with the biggest act of the whole festival … is a great way to end 2021 — the epic event that it’s going to be.”
One difference between a typical Rock Fest and Country Fest attendee, Asher pointed out, is the rockers’ attire.
“People get all dressed up in different costumes,” Asher said. “It could be a 90-degree day and they’ll have a full costume on; they don’t care.”
While the music they love can be aggressive, that’s not at all what Rock Fest fans themselves are like, according to Asher.
“I’ve never found a nicer group of people out of any genre of music, period,” he said. “Don’t let the tattoos and the horns in the air fool you because they are literally the nicest group of people and they’ll do anything for you.”
Those arriving at festival grounds are advised to follow the festival’s notifications and online posts for things like weather and what is and isn’t allowed on the grounds, Asher said.
“The biggest thing that we always want people, especially this year, is just to respect your neighbor,” he said. “Respecting your neighbor. It seems like such an easy thing, but it’s just so dang important, no matter what. Respect everybody’s thoughts and ideas, and let’s just all have a great time together. It’s long overdue.”
This year, Rock Fest will play a special role in rock music’s return to a live setting, Asher said. The event will be the first large-scale gathering of its kind in the U.S. since the pandemic hit last year.
“It is a huge deal; it is a huge, huge deal,” he said.
His comment served as a nod to both sides of the stage.
“Everybody’s excited, whether it be the artists, whether it be the fans,” he said. “It’s the artists’ mental health healing just like it is the fans’ mental health healing.
“And I’ve got to tell you there’s so much excitement on every single level that it blows my mind,” he continued. “And my mind was already blown at Country Fest by that same thing, but I think it’s going to be 10-fold when I see Rock Fest come to life.”