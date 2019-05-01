Hard rock band the Veer Union will perform Saturday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Evernoir also will take the stage. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
The band, based in Vancouver, has had three songs reach the Top 40 on Billboard/BDS Rock Charts in 2018 and more than 11 million streams in 2018 alone.
The Veer Union have a new single and video, "Save Yourself," and their most recent album is titled "Decade 2: Rock & Acoustic."
According to the band's publicity materials, the video was created by Dark Chamber Pictures and directed by James Ryan and Peter Wartenkin. It poses the question: How does one look inward if they’re scared of who they might see? And what if that frightening true self behind the veil is actually the person you need to see?