MADISON — Dennis Graham Associates, in association with the not for profit Madison Area Music Association, is bringing back ROCKONSIN, a youth garage band competition, for the 19th year.
The competition showcases only Wisconsin 7-12 grade bands of all musical genres. It continues to be the only statewide youth music competition program of its kind in the nation.
ROCKONSIN 2023, brought to you by the Nicholas Family Foundation, invites all statewide 7 to 12 grade Badger State garage bands, of any musical genre, to apply by sending in a one song (cover or original) video of their band’s performance. Applications are being accepted through April 30.
Three music industry professionals will review and score out all band application videos to determine the top 10 state finalist bands invited for the finals competition. The 2023 ROCKONSIN State Finals, a two day competition (dates to be announced), will be conducted at Summerfest during its festival run held over three weeks this summer in Milwaukee.
Each of the top 10 state finalist bands selected will receive two Shure microphones (one vocal and one instrument mic each with cords) and will perform 20 minute showcase sets. The winning band will also receive a wireless vocal microphone system from Shure.
The winning and runner-up bands will each receive a 40 minute showcase gig at Summerfest 2023. Each winning band member will also receive a ROCKONSIN Award. The top two will also each receive a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios (12 hours for the winner and eight hours for the runner-up).
Competition guidelines are as follows:
There is no registration fee or associated cost to participate.
The 10 state finalist bands will each perform a 20 minute showcase set.
A band can be a combination of Wisconsin students in 7 to 12 grade. All band members must be enrolled in a Wisconsin public, private, virtual, charter or home school during the 2022/23 school year.
The band must be comprised of two or more musicians, one member of the band must be a vocalist.
Each band member of the 10 state finalist bands selected must submit a school document verifying the Wisconsin school they are attending. This is only required if your band is chosen as a state finalist.
Each band will be asked to submit one video of the band performing either one cover or original song and submitting a link to that video, in addition to filling out their band application online. Bands should video close enough so that one can see the band members actually playing or singing and include the songwriting credit and lyrics. Bands should not incur the expense of professionally videotaping their song — using a smartphone or a hand held video camera will do the trick.
For more information on ROCKONSIN including band application information, up to date news, to run off a free band application poster and more, go to rockonsin.org.