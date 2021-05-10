EAU CLAIRE -- Musicians Chris Rosenau and Chris Porterfield will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at part of the Pablo Streams series.
The free concerts are presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Rosenau is a guitar player and founding member of seminal instrumental post-rock band Pele, American music ensemble Collections of Colonies of Bees, and indie rock band Volcano Choir with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. He has performed for over 20 years with these bands throughout North America, Europe, and Japan.
Rosenau's approach to the guitar takes the roots of Americana and filters them through modern composition and technology. Using multiple amps and a palette of looping effects, he's crafted a unique style that's uplifting and melodic as well as bold and adventurous.
Porterfield is a songwriter, singer and guitarist with idiosyncratic ideas of confessional folk music filtered through lenses both classic and contemporary. He is best known for his project Field Report, which has released four albums and toured all over the world with artists like Jeff Tweedy, Aimee Mann, Counting Crows and Emmylou Harris. Before planting roots in Milwaukee, Porterfield lived in Eau Claire and graduated from UW-Eau Claire.
To register for the performance go to tinyurl.com/uc3am78b. For more information call 715-832-ARTS (2787) or go to pablocenter.org.