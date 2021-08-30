NEILLSVILLE -- National recording artist Rosie Flores and two other acts will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Silver Dome Ballroom, five miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10.
Doug Collins & the Receptionists, featuring Randy Broughten (electric and pedal steel guitar) and James “Billy” Dankert from the Gear Daddies, also also are performing. Becky Kapell & Paul Bergen open.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
In a career that spans more than four decades, Flores has performed genres such as punk rock (with her ’70-era band, the Screaming Sirens), country of the Bakersfield and Nashville varieties, the Texas singer/songwriter scene, alt-country, straight-up rock and rockabilly. For years she has been known as “The Rockabilly Filly.”
Flores has been profiled in Guitar World, Premiere Guitar and Guitar Player magazines and has earned the following accolades:
• Venuszine cited her as one of the “Top 75 Greatest Female Guitarists of All Time.”
• She performed at a tribute to Chuck Berry at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
• She has worked with, and helped propel back in to the spotlight, pioneer female rockabilly artists Wanda Jackson and Janis Martin.
• In 2007, she won a Peabody Award for her narration of the rockabilly documentary "Whole Lotta Shakin’."
Admission costs $20, and free camping is available in the surrounding lot.