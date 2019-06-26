“The Lumber Baron,” a full-length cinematic drama that was filmed in the Chippewa Valley, will screen through Thursday, July 4, at Micon Downtown Cinemas, 315 S. Barstow St.
For more information about the film's showing at the downtown theater, go to tinyurl.com/y2lbyb9z or call 715-832-3355 or 715-874-7000.
The film was written and produced by Fall Creek resident Karen Hurd, who has written and directed numerous stage plays and writes the historical fiction column titled On the Heels of the Past that appears in the Augusta Area Times.
"The Lumber Baron" currently can be seen on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube. DVDs will be released after the theatrical run through the distributor Indican Pictures, a partner with Lionsgate.
Principal photographic locations are Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Fall Creek, Stanley, Augusta and New Auburn.
“The Lumber Baron,” set in Wisconsin in 1910, portrays the lives of the Upper Midwest lumber barons and jacks. The story involves Daniel Rimsdale Jr., who leaves medical school and returns home to the Chippewa Valley to try to salvage the floundering family lumber business and save his family from financial ruin.