MAIDEN ROCK — The seventh annual Rush River Folk Festival, featuring three regional acts, will begin at noon Saturday at Vino in the Valley, W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock.
The following performers will take the stage:
• 1-3 p.m.: Davey J and Duffy.
• 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Barrell Flash.
• 6-8 pm: Little Wing.
The headline act, Little Wing, is a duo consisting of lead singer Faith Ulwelling and Tim Caswell on keyboards and guitar. They also play in the band Left Wing Bourbon, and their music blends soul, boogie funk blues cocktail.
Barrell Flash consists of songwriter-performers Julia Brown and Ross Johnson, who explore wide style and emotional territory, with original compositions and older and newer popular songs. Brown is a trained classical vocalist and theatre professional, and Johnson is a blues, Britrock and roots musical devotee.
Davey J and Duffy are Eau Claire-based musicians and friends with a long history together. They offer a broad repertoire of originals and favorites in the styles of folk, blues, and Americana.
The festival will include Italian food, wine, and other beverages.
There is no admission charge for the festival. Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the music, food, and drinks at comfortable distances.
For more information about the festival call 715-602-3039.