EAU CLAIRE -- Those who attend events at Pablo Center at the Confluence will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had a negative test taken within 72 hours of entering the building.
Additionally, all patrons must wear a mask at all times inside the venues, unless eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status until further notice.
Those are among the safety protocols Pablo Center officials announced Thursday in a news release amid preparations to reopen the building to the general public on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Other precautions also have been taken:
• Pablo’s entire staff is fully vaccinated and will be wearing masks at all events.
• Eagle X Pro Air-Ionizers, designed to remove particles from the air, have been installed in the arts center’s seven air handling units.
• Patrons who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.
Ticket holders who have neither full vaccination status nor a negative COVID test will get a refund. The refunds can be received by emailing boxoffice@pablocenter.org. Email is preferred for the quickest response or by calling the box office -- 715-832-ARTS (2787) -- from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The policies will be reviewed again on Nov. 1.
“Pablo Center at the Confluence has been closed for 18 months, and we want to do everything in our power to never experience a devastating shutdown like that ever again,” the news release says. “We owe it to our employees, patrons, artists, and our community to use whatever safety tools we have.”
Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center’s executive director, explained how the measures came about.
“The artists themselves have varying degrees of requirements, and what we’ve implemented is an ensured policy that is consistent for every event rather than the patron not knowing what a given night would require,” Anderson said in phone interview. “So for us to be able to host these artists and fulfill their contractual requirements, we basically took the common denominator and said, ‘That’s what we’re going to do.’ You’ll see that other venues between Milwaukee, Madison and Minneapolis are implementing the same policies or already have. We’re sort of the last one to do so at this point.”
Pablo Center's policies were adopted with the audience in mind.
“Given the level and quality of talent that we present and our focus on the patron experience, this is the assured way for guests to feel safe, to have a beverage and to sing along to their favorite music and not be concerned and for a few minutes kind of forget the world we’re all in,” Anderson said. “But also ensure that we can operate at full capacity.”
While necessary, the steps weren’t take lightly, Anderson indicated.
“For us this isn’t a political statement, this isn’t a sense of pride and we’re not looking to win an award,” he said. “I wish we were in a different place and could open with less restrictions. But honestly, where we are and what the industry is requiring of us, this is the safest way for us to do that and ensure the best experience.”
One internationally known performer recently adopted even tighter restrictions. Pop singer Harry Styles has announced that for his current tour, all ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry, in addition to wearing a mask. Styles' dates include concerts Sept. 22 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and Nov. 3 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
When Pablo Center does reopen on Sept. 11, it will be almost four years to the day (Sept. 18, 2018) audiences first were welcomed into the arts center, Anderson pointed out.
“It’s hard to believe that we will actually have been closed the same amount of time we were open,” he said.
The first events include the following:
• Confluence of Art annual exhibit, featuring recent works from regional and national artists, Sept. 11 through Nov. 14, James W. Hansen Gallery.
• The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra and Pablo Center present “Mozart & Haydn With Guest Artist Sean Chen,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, RCU Theatre.
• Rock group O.A.R., with Lanue, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, RCU Theatre.
• The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s “Dancing With the Eau Claire Stars,” Sept. 23, RCU Theatre.
Those events’ range of local and nationally known talent and varied artistic disciplines show what Pablo Center will produce over the course of its new season’s 400-plus productions, Anderson said, noting that ticket sales are strong for the September dates he mentioned.
All of which brings added importance to the safety measures. As Anderson put it, “We hope this announcement gives people greater confidence in the type of event experience they’re going to have and that that they know safety is paramount here within Pablo Center for the artist, for the staff and for the guest.”