CHIPPEWA FALLS -- World-renowned hoop dancers Lumhe and Samsoche Sampson (Mvskoke Creek/Seneca) -- aka the Sampson Brothers -- will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
The Brothers strive to promote cultural pride, unity and hope by setting a positive example through art, education and dance. They hope to give back to their tribe and the Indigenous community as a whole by breaking stereotypes and thus creating opportunities for generations to come.
Hoop dance has been the Brothers' passion and instrument of choice since they first learned as young boys. While the Powwow styles of Grass and Fancy dance were their origins when they began to walk, they were always encouraged to "never stop learning" and try more. That's when they picked up their first hoops as a way to inform and share their culture with their peers at school assemblies. Hoop dancing quickly became a means of living and, ultimately, a way of life.
More than 25 years later, they have performed for thousands of people in more than half a dozen countries.
Tickets to their performance cost $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth and are available at cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961.