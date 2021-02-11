Playwright-actors Daniel Floren and Bradley Gosnell knew they had something with their play “Gun and a Motel Bible,” when, as a friend watched a production, she took out a pen and started taking notes on her arm.
As Floren explained, “She wanted to remember things because the play happens once and it’s gone.”
Audience members’ keen interest in watching the production and discussing it afterward have been hallmarks of their play, in which a desperate man (played by Gosnell) plotting violence talks heatedly and passionately with a personified Gideon Bible (Floren).
As implied by Floren, you can’t pause or rewind a live theater production to rewatch scenes. But now that their award-winning stage production has been turned into a film, that option is now available to delve further into the film’s themes of faith, doubt, love, loss, betrayal, theology and philosophy.
With the slightly altered title of “Gun and a Hotel Bible,” the film garnered continued critical success and the same impassioned after-viewing conversations the play prompted. It can be seen through Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.
Floren, a 2009 Memorial High School graduate, and Gosnell talked recently via Zoom about the filmmaking process and the response to the movie. They spoke from separate locations in the Los Angeles area (and were happy to point out that it was considerably warmer there than it in west-central Wisconsin).
“There was one film festival that the second they finished the movie, they got their whole film festival board in there to watch it again so they could talk about it,” Floren said. “They just watched it two or three times in a row because they could pause it and go, ‘That made me so mad,’ and talk about it.”
Honors awarded so far to “Gun and a Hotel Bible” include Best Feature in the 2019 LA Live Film Festival and Outstanding Achievement in the 2020 Indie Film Fest, plus acting awards for both Gosnell and Floren from the LA Live Film Festival. Michael Medved and Religion News Service have praised the effort.
Those awards follow accolades for the play, which was especially popular at fringe festivals. That type of showcase would seem appropriate for a production in which one of its main characters is a book that spends a lot of its time in a nightstand drawer.
Stage to screen
Floren and Gosnell discussed how they wanted to turn the play into a film, reprising their respective roles as Gideon and Pete.
“Apart from just the performances and the text itself,” Gosnell said, “there was a real sense of kinetic energy in the play, partly because we only used one location and the stage felt pretty tight for us. And so there was a sense of impending something. I think how we accomplished that with the film was by putting the camera in the room and giving us some pretty long takes with the Steadicam,” a well-known brand of camera stabilizer mounts for film productions.
Floren also cited the energy of the play.
“We wanted the funny stuff to be funny, the dramatic stuff to be dramatic,” he said. “We wanted it to not feel boring, even though there’s not a lot of locations, so just the dramatic impact of the play is what we wanted to carry over.”
For the expanded technical possibilities of filming as opposed to staging, Floren mentioned the deeper sense of place and time.
“We get to get outside the hotel room a little bit,” he said. “We have actual glimpses of the past, actual glimpses of the future in different parts of it. So that’s the first thing we got. Then we got to play a little bit with the kind of imaginative nature of Gid, when he pops up in different parts of the room. On stage that would be incredibly difficult to do, but onscreen it’s still difficult to do but doable.”
One of Gosnell’s favorite parts of the movie, he said, involved the times Pete’s alarm clock goes off — which related to his planned act of violence.
“Normally when Pete hits the alarm, Gid disappears,” he said. But the third time it rings, “when they’re in the height of tension, the alarm goes off and cuts to Gid and he’s still there. And (the camera) cuts to Pete and he’s not as angry, sort of distracted. He isn’t used to that guy still being there for this moment. And the idea that this part of this person’s life still counts — so now you aren’t alone in this moment either. That was really fun for me as an actor.”
Revelations
Gosnell also found they added depth and extended the story in some places, such as actually showing the character of Pete’s unfaithful wife, Cindy, who never appears in the play.
For all the times they worked on the script and performed the show, Gosnell said the film still provided them with fresh discoveries.
“From an acting perspective, there’s always more to mine,” he said. “Which is really interesting because we wrote it. So you’d think that we’d know it all.”
Specifically, Gosnell found it interesting to find how the words and actions he and Floren crafted for his character actually felt when the filming started.
“There are some things about Pete that I wasn’t unprepared or unready to do,” he said, “but once it came time to actually put on the pants and be that character, I was surprised at the weight of it.”
The difference between presenting a production of the play, in front of a live audience, and making the film also became apparent to Gosnell.
“(O)ne of the fun things about the play (is) I just sort of got to go out onstage and see what happens,” he said. In contrast, because the scenes of the film are shot out of order, the latter experience involved “sort making a decision about where Pete was going to end up at the end because I wanted the film to be consistent.”
Floren enjoy some of the news aspects of his character the film brought out. “The new little additions that we had — it was fun to discover,” he said.
He cited an example of that.
“For Gid I never really thought about what happens after all this,” he said. “So when we have a little window into that time, that was just a new thing. How would he be feeling?”
Another facet of the filmmaking, Floren said, involved drawing on their long experience of performing the play. As he put it, “a lot of choosing from the myriad performances we’d done with the play. Choosing like, ‘I really liked that night’s performance.’”
That aspect also played out with both of the film’s directors, Raja Gosnell and Alicia Joy LeBlanc. They had seen the play “many, many times” and, Floren said, would ask: “‘I saw you one time do this onstage. Can we do that for the movie?’”
Test of stamina
The type of stamina needed also differs between the two arts, the actors suggested.
“For the play, we would run the show at home, we would pack up the set, deliver the set, put up the set, go to our little holding cubbies,” Gosnell said. “Essentially, once you started, you were in. You just don’t leave the character for that hour and a half, two hours. And there’s a little bit of a wind-down from that too.”
“For the movie, it was turning it on and off for eight hours four days in a row,” Gosnell said. “It was a different sort of stamina. You cannot be in the mind-set of your stage actor self for eight hours for four days in a row onstage. (The film acting) kind of stamina you’re sprinting and resting, which is a different workout.”
Floren agreed with Gosnell and added his own perspective.
“The stamina on film is so different,” he said. “Sometimes it was a 12-hour day where you’re going to pop in, pop out; pop in, pop out; as opposed to just an hour and a half sprint where it’s just, you’re going to pop in, you’re going to stay in all the way, and then you’re out and then you’re done. It’s very different muscles.”
The two processes also share elements, they were quick to point out.
“What was the same was both of those experiences felt like a partnership between me and Dan,” Gosnell said. “And that is different than many shows that I’ve worked on, that I felt like Dan and I were part of keeping each other in the right mind-set for the play because we were loading in together, we were warming up together. It’s a very symbiotic relationship.”
After the show
Giving an assist to the way the stage and screen productions invite extended discussions, the film’s website contains a Conversation Guide, which suggests ways in which those who’ve watched the movie or play can explore the work’s themes in a way that isn’t hostile or overly judgmental.
Such an offering fits with one of Floren and Gosnell’s goals for their work. Someone once asked Gosnell: What would be the ideal email he could receive from someone who liked the play? His answer: “‘Because of this play I’m communicating better.’”
He added: “I think that would be the coolest outcome for this movie: having a conversation about anything hard; trying to have those conversations better.”
Floren expressed similar hopes. “If it helps people talk about difficult things with the people that they love and trust, that’s really great,” he said.
Those difficult conversations could be on a wide variety of subjects.
“To me it’s less about politics or religion or any kind of particular topic of conversation and more about the conversations that are sensitive and important,” Floren said. “And those conversations that are sensitive and important are really important to have with a whole lot of compassion and empathy and forgiveness when we mess it up, when we kind of say the wrong word … lots of grace for each other and candor and honesty.”
Such a response can be extremely difficult, Floren added, but the response to his and Floren and Gosnell’s work suggests it can happen.