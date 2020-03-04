Presenting sensory-friendly performances of “James and the Giant Peach” simply offers another avenue for creativity, production director Jennifer Chapman found.
“It’s more like an exciting add-on; it’s not a problem,” said Chapman, UW-Eau Claire associate professor of theater arts and theater program coordinator. “It’s just thinking about a person who has a heightened experience with sensory input, and then trying to make adjustments to the show while maintaining the artistic integrity of the show.”
Chapman worked with representatives from the Autism Society of Chippewa Valley and the Eau Claire office of the Wisconsin Early Autism Project. They took a walk through Pablo Center at the Confluence, where the production will be staged from Friday through Sunday and March 12 through 15 in the Jamf Theatre; the sensory-friendly shows will be at 10 a.m. Saturday and March 14.
“It’s not like they walked in and said, ‘No, it’s not going to work,’” Chapman said. “They walked in and said, ’OK, you need to give them a heads up about the words on the wall, you need to give them a heads up about how tall these ceiling are.’ So they were incredibly helpful.”
Their recommendations helped form what the sensory-friendly production will entail.
As part of it, Chapman and her team created a social narrative, also known as a social story, which includes photos and describes preparations audience members can make at home before arriving, what they’ll experience throughout their time at Pablo Center and exiting the arts center.
UW-Eau Claire students also made a six-minute video. Both the story and video are available at tinyurl.com/vtnvsgx.
Here are other elements of these performances, as described by Chapman:
• In the atrium audience members will find a take-a-break space. It’s an enclosed area where those who need to can visit any time during the show. The quiet space will have things such as sensory objects and fidget spinners.
• While the Jamf Theatre holds about 200 people, only 100 tickets will be sold for the sensory-friendly performances.
• Volume will be down on all the recorded sound effects and music, including the production’s original score.
• Helpers will be sitting in the audience with glow sticks for, Chapman said, “anytime there is a moment where there are a lot of things going on.”
“It could be a very sad moment or a really scary moment,” she said. “They’ll hold up glow sticks as a warning just before that’s going to happen so that you can cover your ears, you can cover your eyes if you want to, or you can even leave for a few moments and come back.”
• A row of seats will be taken out to better accommodate wheelchairs.
To help others who would like to present sensory-friendly performances, Chapman is leading an effort to create a manual.
“I think that we really wanted to make sure that with every detail we were providing the best model possible, that we’re putting the best face forward at the university, but that also we’re providing a model for other community groups to use if they want to,” she said.
It’s hoped UW-Eau Claire Theatre can do a sensory-friendly show at least every other year and that future productions are designed for teenagers and young adults as well as children, Chapman said.
In presenting the production, Chapman received grant money from the UW-Eau Claire’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and from the division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Student Affairs. Plus the music and theater arts department gave her money to hire a consultant.
As part of their preparation, Chapman and some of her students attended a sensory-friendly performance at the Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis, “and it just knocked our socks off,” she said. “I mean, just this supportive environment in the audience, to react in any way that you wanted to, if you were going to make noises to be able to do that, if you needed to stand up for a little bit, you could do that.”
Besides the benefits for the audience, “at no point did we ever experience anybody artistically who seemed like this was a compromise,” she said. “It was just great.”