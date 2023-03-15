EAU CLAIRE — Pablo Center at the Confluence works to educate and explore William Shakespeare’s writing through the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival to be presented throughout the Summer of 2023. Event organizers are now looking for submissions for the festival’s New Plays Workshop and actors for its main stage production.
The Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival believes in the power of words and the stories they tell. This exuberant celebration of brilliant theatre seeks to ignite a spark to empower and inspire artists, as well as enlighten and connect audiences and the community. The first season will feature a mainstage production, a new works series, a young artists’ troupe, educational programs and more.
Call for submissions
As part of the festival, Pablo Center is proud to introduce Improbable Fiction: A New Works series. The series gives playwrights the opportunity to showcase their work.
Playwrights from across the region and country are invited to submit one-act plays in one of three categories: “Young Voices” (for writers ages 16-24), “Diverse Perspectives (for writers who identify as BIPOC), or “Shakes-pired” (for works inspired by or an homage to Shakespeare and his plays).
Through a blind adjudication process, the festival will select three playwrights to showcase their talent and creative writing through the workshop and provide a stipend of $1,500 for each script selected.
Each selected play will be assigned a director, stage manager, actors and dramaturg and/or writing coach, and be workshopped in collaboration with the playwright over the summer months, culminating in a public performance.
For more information on the guidelines and categories, visit the Pablo Center’s website, pablocenter.org, or email wsf@pablocenter.org with the subject line, “NEW WORKS QUESTIONS.”
Open auditions
Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival mainstage production for 2023 will be “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The play is one of Shakespeare’s classic comedies; a story of order and disorder, reality and appearance, and love and marriage. The story features lovers lost in the forest, a royal wedding, mystical sprites and fairies, a comedic troupe of Mechanicals, and a mischievous trickster named Puck.
The show will be presented on a replica set of Shakespeare’s Globe in London constructed in the Jamf Theatre of Pablo Center. Installing scenery inspired by the Globe Theatre in London, audiences and the community will enjoy an immersive theatre experience, paired with other educational and artistic endeavors throughout the summer months.
Auditions are now open for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, with submissions accepted through March 20. Local actors are encouraged to apply, as the goal is to cast a variable mix of professional (non-equity), community,and collegiate performers. All acting roles are paid and housing may be included for those who live more than 30 miles away from Eau Claire.
Auditions are virtual. Submit headshots, resumes and a video of an audition piece by March 20at: bit.ly/WSFaudition2023. For more information, visit the Pablo Center’s website or email wsf@pablocenter.org.