Britain Shakespeare

A view of The Globe Theatre, nestled alongside contemporary buildings on the banks of the River Thames in London.

 AP

EAU CLAIRE — Pablo Center at the Confluence works to educate and explore William Shakespeare’s writing through the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival to be presented throughout the Summer of 2023. Event organizers are now looking for submissions for the festival’s New Plays Workshop and actors for its main stage production.

The Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival believes in the power of words and the stories they tell. This exuberant celebration of brilliant theatre seeks to ignite a spark to empower and inspire artists, as well as enlighten and connect audiences and the community. The first season will feature a mainstage production, a new works series, a young artists’ troupe, educational programs and more.