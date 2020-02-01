SHELL LAKE — The Sharing the Music program at the Shell Lake Arts Center has pianos to donate to a well-deserving group, organization or individual.
The mission of Sharing the Music is to provide a piano to an organization or individual in need. There is no cost to the recipient. Preference is given to institutions, organizations, churches or schools that will use them in a way that provides music to the widest number of people. Individual teachers, accompanists and performers are also eligible.
To apply, fill out the application located on the Shell Lake Arts Center's website -- shelllakeartscenter.org -- and include a short letter describing the organization or individual, why there is a current need for the piano, and an estimate of the number of people who will benefit from this gift. If you are a successful applicant, the arts center will arrange for the piano to be moved to your location (cannot be moved up or down full flights of stairs).
For those who have a piano to donate, go to shelllakeartscenter.org. Pianos manufactured after 1945, and in reasonably good shape, can be considered for donation. Steve Carlson from Keyboard Crafts in Shell Lake, will arrange to assess the piano and, if suitable, have it picked up for further assessment and restoration if needed. Donations are tax-deductible!
For more information visit shelllakeartscenter.org or call 715-468-2414.