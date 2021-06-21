SHELL LAKE -- The Shell Lake Arts Center kicked off the first week of Jazz Ensemble & Combo Camp on Sunday. and is offering outdoor concerts featuring master jazz faculty and jazz campers.
The following concerts will take place at the Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion and are free and open to the public.
• Jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jazz campers, 5 p.m. Friday.
• Jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Sunday.
• Jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Monday.
Also, a virtual performance, Tribute to the Big Bands, can be seen on the arts center's Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. June 30.
For more information on the Shell Lake Arts Center camps and workshops, or to view a complete concert schedule, go to shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule or call 715-468-2414.