SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Arts Center has received a grant of $4,890 from the Wisconsin Arts Board.
The contribution of the Arts Board will support the Shell Lake Arts Center in two ways:
• Through the COVID-19 pandemic as they try to recover from the loss of their 2020 camp season and many of their events, helping carry through to their next season, when regular programming can begin again.
• By expanding their programming to offer online classes throughout the year.
The Shell Lake Arts Center hopes to serve an estimated 630 youth this year in arts programs ranging from instrumental and vocal music to theater and visual arts. Throughout its 54-year history, the Arts Center has served more than 40,000 youth and adult learners, many of whom have gone on to become professional performers, directors, recording artists, and college and university professors.
Each summer area residents and visitors attend over 35 free concerts performed by students and performance artists/teachers. In addition, several arts programs and workshops are targeted to adult learners.
For more information about programs at the Shell Lake Arts Center, call 715-468-2414, or visit shelllakeartscenter.org.