HAYWARD -- Blues Hall of Fame inductee and harmonica master Corky Siegel, jazz violin virtuoso Randy Sabien and world percussionist Kalyan Pathak will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63.
Advance tickets are $25, available online at TheParkCenter.com and at Art Beat of Hayward, 15845 W. Second St. Admission is $30 at the door. Students 18 and younger are admitted to Park Center events for $5.
The trio also will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Northwoods Blues Festival, Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. For more about that show and the two-day Northwoods Blues Festival, which begins Friday, go to northwoodsbluesfest.com.
Siegel is known internationally as one of the world’s great blues harmonica players, and is a celebrated composer, blues pianist, singer, songwriter, band leader and author. Along with John Cage, Steve Reich, Phillip Glass, and Meredith Monk, he is the recipient of a Meet the Composer/Reader’s Digest Commissioning Program for New American Music grant for chamber music composition resulting in his Chamber Blues ensemble’s popular "Aunt Lila’s Suite"; he has also been honored with the Illinois Arts Council Fellowship Award for Music Composition, the Chicago Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.
At age 21, Sabien founded and chaired the string department at Berklee College of Music in Boston. He has gone on to teach internationally and is co-author, along with Bob Phillips, of the acclaimed Jazz Philharmonic Series, his teaching method for alternative strings, available at Alfred Music Publishing.
Born in Ahmedabad, India, Pathak formally trained in classical tabla with Ustad Kader Khan and later apprenticed with prominent drummer, Ranjit Barot, in Bombay in the mid 1980s. Since coming to Chicago in 1991 he has become one of the busiest virtuoso tabla/multi-ethnic percussionists in the country.