Lil-Ed-Blues-Imperials-03-Photo-Paul-Natkin-small.jpg

Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials

 Photo by Paul Natkin

NEILLSVILLE — The historic Silver Dome Ballroom, located five miles west of Neillsville on Highway 10, is set to kick off its 90th year of operation this weekend with an afternoon Old Time Dance and an evening Blues Party. Multiple bands and musicians will be playing the venue on Saturday.

The Rhythm Playboys will start the day with an afternoon Old Time Dance with music going from 1-5 p.m.