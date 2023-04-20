NEILLSVILLE — The historic Silver Dome Ballroom, located five miles west of Neillsville on Highway 10, is set to kick off its 90th year of operation this weekend with an afternoon Old Time Dance and an evening Blues Party. Multiple bands and musicians will be playing the venue on Saturday.
The Rhythm Playboys will start the day with an afternoon Old Time Dance with music going from 1-5 p.m.
The band, out of Osseo, has been a staple in the area since the 60s. They have played many local ballrooms and hosted many dances over the years, keeping them very busy traveling around the region.
The band has over 15 albums and DVDs and has appeared on a few programs of the RFD cable channel including “Big Joe Polka” and “Mollie B Polka Party.” They have reached the ears and eyes of music fans all over the country.
Doors for the Old Time Dance open at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10.
Following The Rhythm Playboys, the Blues Party featuring Chicago Blues legends, Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials, and Reverend Raven & the Chain Smoking Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy.
Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials are a world renowned band out of Chicago. They have been performing together for over 30 years. The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets.
Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys play traditional blues, straight up with a big dose of passion. With smoking grooves, served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar, they play original songs peppered with nods to Slim Harpo, Little Walter, Jimmy Rogers, Billy Boy Arnold, Junior Wells and the three Kings. They bring crowds to their feet all over the midwest.
They will be joined by Westside Andy, one of the premier harp players to come out of Wisconsin along with Jim Liban, Steve Cohen, Madison Slim, Matthew Skoller and Cadillac Pete Rahn. He has played just about everywhere and with anyone of note in the blues world.
Mike Munson, a mostly solo artist from Winona, Minn. will be the opening act. He plays shows all over the United States. For this show, He will be joined by Mikkel Beckman, a washboard and percussion player from Minneapolis.
The party starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The cost is $25. There will also be 50/50 raffles and food available from Speakeasy Saloon and Grill. Attendees may camp for free in the surrounding lot. For more information, visit silverdomeballroom.net.