RICE LAKE -- Jessica Wofford, an associate lecturer in the English department at UW-Eau Claire – Barron County, will be the featured speaker for the final “Thursdays from the U” event of the fall semester.
Wofford will present “And the Horse He Rode In On: Spectacle, Storytelling and Professional Wrestling” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wofford will discuss how professional wrestling utilizes classical storytelling methods to create a spectacle that keeps its audiences watching. She contends that professional wrestling, despite being a sporting event, can be discussed and analyzed in a similar fashion to theater. A good match is all about the roles the actors play and the stories they tell.
Wofford, who holds a doctoral degree from Middle Tennessee State University, has taught at UW-Eau Claire – Barron County since 2018.
The series, which is free and open to all, is sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation.
