EAU CLAIRE — Peter Phippen’s philosophy of playing flute music may sound simple: Just play. But those who collaborate with him have discovered how much goes into it.
Percussionist Brian B. Reidinger, an Eau Claire native now of Minneapolis, described how he heard the Eau Claire musician’s advice and how it relates to the new album “Apparitions, Dreams, and Imaginings.”
The collaboration between Reidinger, Phippen and Eau Claire flutist Victoria Shoemaker stands out for the rich melodically expressive interplay between the various wind and percussion instruments the trio utilize.
“Peter and I have known each other for years, all the way back to the rock ’n’ roll days,” Reidinger said during a Zoom conversation with, in separate locations, Phippen and Shoemaker. His comment alluded to Phippen’s experience as a bassist for groups including Airkraft, the regional band that gained a national following. Reidinger himself has always played rock, including heavier rock.
Since the late 1980s Phippen has focused on traditional flutes from around the world, and Reidinger went on to start his own company. He is a founding partner and longtime creative director, chief composer and producer at Minneapolis-based In the Groove Music. The firm crafts jingles, scores and songs for television, advertising, news, sports and video games.
But Reidinger and Phippen continued to play gigs once in a while, including a memorable one in the late 1990s at The Mode Theater in the small Jefferson County community of Waterloo. This occasion was around 1996, the year Phippen’s “Book of Dreams” flute album (Canyon Records) came out.
“I was driving down there, and I’m thinking, ‘Jeez, I don’t know how well I know these songs,’” Reidinger said. “And I got there and told Peter, ‘I probably should listen to them.’ He was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, Brian.’”
Phippen then gave him one drum; as he recalls it was a mini djembe (a goblet-shaped type of drum originally from West Africa). “So then he looks at me and says, ‘Play,’” Reidinger said.
“I know that feeling,” Shoemaker interjected, reflecting the fact that she is a music teacher and Phippen’s former student who now performs with him on flute projects and in the cover-song duo Virginia Steel.
When he and Phippen played for 10 minutes, Reidinger recalled, “I realized we were just having a musical conversation, and it was really one of those great experiences where you realize — we do this in my company’s branding — music is really a universal language. It’s just a different way to communicate.”
Road to the recording
For some time Phippen had been suggesting they record together, which interested Reidinger in part because his company responsibilities have limited his time with the creative side of music.
“I still love playing,” he said. “I’m sitting in my home studio — you can see what I’ve got in the background,” referring to his setup.
Phippen explained his interest in making music with Reidinger has to do with the “just play” approach.
“Sometimes you need a drummer, and I didn’t have to worry about Brian because he can play,” Phippen said. “I didn’t have to tell him what to play. He knew what to play without thinking about it — that’s the important thing.”
Describing how that plays out in the studio, Phippen said: “You might want to say, ‘Let’s do something like this,’ but you don’t want to give them too much information because that will ruin everything. You want to keep yourself out of the music, get out of the way of the music, and let the music happen all by itself. Kind of a Taoist philosophy.”
The trio started recording “Apparitions, Dreams, and Imaginings” in 2019 at the studio of Reidinger’s company, to which Phippen and Shoemaker traveled for late night sessions. For the six-song album, they would record one piece on each session, which occurred in 2019 and into 2020.
“We had finished recording all of the tracks by the time everything closed down,” Shoemaker said, “so we were fortunate in that all the manual work of us getting together in the same place was done.”
Handling the big-city traffic in downtown Minneapolis largely went smoothly for Phippen and Shoemaker, except for the evening they tried to find a parking place just before a parade.
Phippen said that, to him, the later hours tend to be the best for recording flute music. “Between 9 (p.m.) and 3 in the morning, that’s when you capture it.”
Shoemaker added: “It’s like at the end of the day when everything slows down, you have a chance to really sink into what you’re doing. The rest of the world calms down and slows down and is peaceful. It changes the whole feel. The atmosphere is different.”
Reidinger agreed. “There is a different mind-set,” he said. “It’s later at night — to Victoria’s point it just feels more calm,” he said. “Maybe it’s people’s different biorhythms or whatnot. It made it easier to settle into what we were trying to capture.”
“We’re all night owls anyway,” Shoemaker added.
Same page
Once the recording was completed, Reidinger put his engineering skills to work.
“Brian would mix a track, send it to us,” Shoemaker said. “We’d listen to it, Peter would write down what he thought about it, we’d talk about it, send it back. Brian would fix it again and send it back and forth.”
Reidinger said he was impressed by what Phippen found.
“Very quickly I realized he can hear things that not many people I know in this industry can hear,” he said. “So I really relied on him. Any time after that he would send me a note and I would be like, ‘I’ve got to dig down until I find it because he hears something.’”
“Yep,” Shoemaker quipped, attesting to Phippen’s acumen.
For his part, Phippen acknowledged: “I should be deaf because I have cymbal ear from playing rock ’n’ roll. Here’s what I think it is. It breaks flow. And I’m listening to flow — does that make sense? So anything that disrupts the flow.”
In complimenting Reidinger’s studio prowess, Shoemaker cited all the layers Reidinger crafted into some of the songs. One example is “The Space Between Moments,” on which Phippen and Shoemaker play African hunter’s whistles. Shoemaker played a matched pair of instruments she got from the Antique Emporium in Eau Claire. Phippen found a couple others that worked from his own collection.
As Phippen explained, “Brian laid them in the background so they’re subliminal. But they’re there. It creates different dimensions to the recording. There’s different layers. You hear the drums and the synthesizer and two flutes; those are in your face. Behind them there’s other things going on, and behind that there’s other things going on.”
The rapport among the musicians helped make the recording process enjoyable.
“We’re all good friends,” Shoemaker said, “and that helps a lot in the studio when you’re working because you trust each other to do what you’re going to do. We show up and Brian’s got his stuff done and it’s done right, and we’re happy. Peter plays and it’s done right, and we’re happy. I play, it’s done right, and we’re happy. And then we go home.”
Reidinger said of these types of projects: “They’re a lot of fun to do. For me they’re fun to do because it’s simply about creating, even with the technological considerations of engineering and all that. Beyond all that, I still get to do music I enjoy with people I enjoy. That’s worth its weight in gold to me.”
For Phippen, that process went smoothly, in part because he and Shoemaker have been playing music together for 8½ years and he’s been making music with Reidinger “forever.”
“It was just super easy,” he said. “I trust Brian; he’s a great engineer. He’s got great ears, I don’t have to worry. And I don’t have to worry about Victoria.”
Reidinger said he would make another album with Phippen and Shoemaker “in a second,” and the flutists agreed. They also hope to play live when schedules and COVID-19 cooperate. They do have a performance scheduled for the summer solstice June 19 at Kinstone, a beautiful natural space outside Fountain City, where they performed for last year’s summer solstice and autumnal equinox.
Learning by playing
Phippen’s recording projects from 2020 included “Forest of a Thousand Songs,” the second album he has made with Arja Kastinen, a kantele player from Finland. (A kantele is a traditional Finnish instrument known as a zither or lap harp.)
“She’s an excellent improvisationalist,” Phippen said. “She said those old guys from late 19th century, early 20th centuries would ‘play their own power.’ They were playing ‘nothing.’ People would ask them, ‘What are you playing?’ ‘It’s nothing. I’m just playing my own power.’”
Phippen developed that sense of playing his own power when he performed every Wednesday night at Shanghai Bistro in Eau Claire. He was supposed to play three 45-minute sets and take 15-minute breaks in between. But he always played for three hours straight.
“The amazing thing to me was I would play myself to sleep sometimes, or almost asleep,” he said. “This is where your self is out of the picture. I’d snap to or awaken myself when I could feel the flute falling out of my hand. I was playing subconsciously. I knew I didn’t hear the music stop, so it was subconscious playing.
“It took me a long time to learn that,” he continued. “Playing with no mind and keeping yourself out of the music — that’s my goal. I get mad at myself something if I catch myself thinking while I’m playing.”
Something else that figures into that process are the type of instruments involved, Phippen noted.
“The instruments that Victoria and I are playing, these bamboo and wooden flutes, they’re very limited,” he said. “They’re not like the classical flute that Victoria plays. Many of them may not have all the notes. So what? You play all the notes that are available, and then you play the moment you’re allowed to play. Like in life, there are good and bad days.”
Shoemaker added: “We had a lot of good days when we were recording with Brian.”
“Well, thank you,” Reidinger said with a smile.
“We got lucky, and that’s what you’re looking for,” Phippen said. “And Brian has the skill to take our meanderings and have them make sense.”
Taken together, their three comments encapsulate what it means to just play — especially when in the company of friends who are all talented musicians.