EAU CLAIRE -- Indie folk singer-songwriter Jerrika Mighelle has released "Trouble," the first single off her upcoming album, "Brightest Star."
The single is available on all streaming platforms. "Brightest Star" will be released Feb. 24.
Inspired by the sudden loss of her mother in summer 2016, "Brightest Star" is a personal album written by Mighelle from grief and processing her mother’s death, Mighelle says in publicity materials. “My mother was my best friend, my moral compass, my confidant," she says. "When she died I was shattered. The songs on this album come from that place.”
"Trouble," performed with a full band, features rock and folk harmonies. The song was produced by Evan Middlesworth at Pine Hollow Studios with music and lyrics by Mighelle. "Trouble" features Mighelle on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, with Middlesworth on electric guitar, Shane Leonard on drums, and Robbie Weisshaar on electric bass.
Go to soundcloud.com/jerrika_mighelle/trouble/ to hear and download "Trouble."
For more information go to jerrikamighelle.com.