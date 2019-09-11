CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Singing event "The Voice of the Future!" will be presented from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at McDonell High School, 1316 Bel Air Blvd.
"The Voice of the Future," featuring local singers, imitates the award-winning television show “The Voice,” in which eight contestants sing their way to the top spot. Fan voting, wild card, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and more will be part of the evening. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley–Chippewa Falls Club.
Presenting sponsors are Northwestern Bank, Precision Pipeline, Rooney Properties, Greatest Hits 98.1 and WEAU 13 News.
Tickets cost $40 per person in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets may be bought in person at the Boys & Girls Club, 21 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, or online at cvclubs.org.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley provides positive activities and after-school programming for youth ages 8-18.
For tickets or more information call 715-726-2065 or visit cvclubs.org.