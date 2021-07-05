SHELL LAKE -- The Shell Lake Arts Center, now into its fourth week of camp with jazz improv and combo sessions, invites the public to outdoor concerts featuring master jazz faculty, jazz campers and the St. Croix Valley Community Band.
The following concerts, which are free to attend, will take place at the Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion:
• Jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jazz campers, 5 p.m. Friday.
• St. Croix Valley Community Band, 7 p.m. Monday.
For more information on the Shell Lake Arts Center camps and workshops, or to view a complete concert schedule, visit the center’s website at shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule or call 715-468-2414.