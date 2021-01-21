For all the fun and clever wordplay in Matt Caflisch’s music, it’s clear he takes seriously the craft of songwriting.
When the Eau Claire native was complimented on the lyrics for “Runaway,” his debut solo album, he acknowledged his process.
“It’s kind of funny with this record,” Caflisch said in a phone interview from the Twin Cities, where he has lived for the past 27 years. “At least 50% of these songs got recorded, and then I would listen back and say, ‘I don’t like any of those lyrics. I am keeping all of the instrumental tracks, but I’m completely rewriting the lyrics.’”
During the recording of “Runaway,” Mike Wisti, engineer and co-producer (along with Caflisch), sometimes would suggest a particular song could use some revising. Caflisch, an unabashed fan of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, willingly accepted the challenge.
“I’d be like, yep. Then I’d come back and say, ‘You know what? I completely rewrote the song,’” he said. “I just learned you can really improve things by editing.”
In fact, he added, “I don’t think it’s that rare. I have a feeling Dylan and Cohen and other super-great writers, I think they rewrote a lot.”
In the musical sweet spot that touches on rock, folk, country and power pop, Caflisch writes with precision, wit and emotion about varied subjects. His move from Eau Claire to the Twin Cities is among them. As he puts it in a succinct couplet from “I’m in the City Now”:
“I had to move my town was small
“The biggest deal was Oakwood Mall.”
Later in the song, he tells of his new location and meeting one of his idols, the drummer-vocalist for one of Minneapolis’ truly iconic rock bands:
“I used to dream about Hüsker Dü
“Now I talk to Grant at First Avenue.”
Another song on the album, “He’s Down the Line,” pays further tribute to Grant Hart, who died in 2017 of complications from liver cancer and hepatitis C.
“I’m in the City Now” also gives a shout-out to The Joynt, Eau Claire’s well-known tavern on Water Street. Notably, he name checks legendary musicians John Lee Hooker and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, two of the many whose images hang on the walls after they were photographed while performing at the venue.
Caflisch’s musical resume includes 20 years in Venison, the well-known Eau Claire band, gaining onstage experience through the group’s local gigs and out of town dates in places such as Madison and Iowa.
That experience paid off in groups he has led, including Uberscenester, which produced two albums, and J.U.L.P.
Into the studio
Work on what would become “Runaway” began in 2016, with the plan being to make another Uberscenester album. But when it became difficult to align schedules for the session, Caflisch, admittedly frustrated, decided to make it a solo project.
So after recruiting drummer Tim Baumgart and bassist Davin Odegaard, Caflisch began working with Wisti at Albatross Studios in Minneapolis. On the record Caflisch sings and plays guitars, pump organ, synth, harmonica and percussion.
He was pleased with the collaboration all around.
As a producer, Wisti was “super important to my process,” Caflisch said. “He’s a great songwriter and musician himself. It’s pretty great for somebody like me to work with, somebody that you can bounces ideas off that you trust and has your best interests at heart.”
Wisti talked about the rapport with Caflisch. He leads Rank Strangers, a veteran three-piece that has performed, in addition to locally and well beyond, at Eau Claire venues such as House of Rock and The Plus.
As one example of their process for “Runaway,” Wisti noted how they would “just kind of brainstorm about lyrics and stuff and songs because we’re both songwriters and both big fans of Bob Dylan.”
Baumgart and Odegaard made their own contributions to “Runaway.”
“I think the drumming and the bass playing on the record … is super great,” Caflisch said. “Even with all of my efforts it wouldn’t be as good. Those guys made it better.”
Magic of tape
Importantly, Caflisch brought a reel of 2-inch analog tape to the recording studio.
“Strangely, one of the big driving forces of wanting to do it is I just love analog recordings,” he said, explaining that there’s “something magical about the sound of tape. I even put that on the back of the album: “recorded on tape.”
The appeal, he explained, lies in the need to be on his game without the benefit of easy fixes.
“I think it’s more the limits of not being able to cut and paste as easily — play a correct guitar figure one time and then paste it in 64 times throughout the song,” he said. “With tape you do have to play things in real time. Obviously, you can splice tape and do things. But that gets complicated. It’s embracing the limitations of the medium.”
As Wisti sees it: “I think any analog setup is preferable to any digital setup. I think the sound is better, and I also think that the decision-making process is better.”
Apparently that worked out with “Runaway” as well.
“I think it’s a great record,” said Wisti, whose experience with studio work includes recording Grant Hart’s last two albums at Albatross.
Influential
Caflisch’s love for Buddy Holly and the Crickets helped draw him to the tape format.
“I can’t believe how good their recordings sound, or I guess even Elvis in the Sun Studios in Memphis,” he said, emphasizing the simplicity of the setup. “You’re dealing with two microphones or three microphones and a tape deck. Shouldn’t you be able to have the talent to perform your thing?”
Attracted to Holly’s music as an elementary school kid, Caflisch even joined the Australian Buddy Holly Appreciation Society.
“I don’t know. His voice just jumps out of the speaker at you with the funny way he sang in that hiccup style,” Caflisch said. “Something about that I thought was really fun and just sounded great, and his Fender Stratocaster guitar playing, something about that really grabbed me.”
Similarly, Caflisch takes pride in producing songs that have an upbeat feel to them.
“I probably do try to veer away from trying to get too bogged down in negativity or a bunch of songs that are putting somebody down,” he said.
Singer-songwriter
As someone who puts himself in the singer-songwriter genre, Caflisch aims to write what would be well-suited to radio airplay. Confirming his intent, songs from the album have been played by stations such as the local WHYS (96.3-FM) and Converge (101.9).
Besides Dylan and Holly, Caflisch greatly admires John Prine, Tom Petty, Lou Reed, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys and Warren Zevon, particularly Zevon’s self-titled 1976 album.
“I think I like that California ‘70s sound,” he said, although “I don’t think I sound as soft and warm as some of that.”
Wisti also sees Caflisch as fitting into that genre, to some extent, and that helped inform the making of “Runaway.”
“I think the battle cry was a lot of these real close, dry hi-fi ’70s like Fleetwood Mac, Warren Zevon, probably even like the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt,” he said, later qualifying that. “The record certainly doesn’t sound like ‘Rumours’ or super hi-fi singer-songwriter classics. It does tend toward a slightly scrappier, slightly, if I dare throw in like a punk rock version of Warren Zevon or something. Some might say Warren Zevon is a punk-rock version of Jackson Browne.”
One of the songs on “Runaway,” titled “Paul Nelson (It Demolished Him),” doesn’t just reference Zevon but succeeds in sounding like something the creator of “Werewolves of London” and “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” could have written himself. It has some of his hallmarks, including drama and a repeatable chorus.
In real life, Nelson, the song’s protagonist, made his mark on rock ’n’ roll as a writer for Rolling Stone magazine and for signing famed glam-punk band the New York Dolls. He also had an interesting interaction with Bob Dylan that’s mentioned in the song.
One of Nelson’s articles was a lengthy piece about Zevon that was even longer until Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner chose to cut substantially before publication. Nelson’s reaction, noted in the song title, was shared by a source in the book, “Everything is an Afterthought: The Life and Writings of Paul Nelson,” written by Kevin Avery.
“That little turn of phrase just kind of caught me,” Caflisch said. “That’s another one where I took ‘It demolished him,’ and wrote a song about something else, and it didn’t work, didn’t take, didn’t roll off the tongue, wasn’t great.”
He continued: “But I rewrote it, and all of a sudden I go, sometimes it’s fun to write things that sound a little sing-songy of a style, where it’s really short lines like, ‘He wrote it down for Rolling Stone/If Jann could get him on the phone.’ It’s got the little pulse to it, that rhythm. That’s where that came from.”
Among those pleased with “Runaway” is Avery. Describing the song as “pretty damn good,” Avery writes in part: “Caflisch is a word guy in the best tradition (a little closer to Loudon Wainwright III than Leonard Cohen), while musically he would comfortably fit in just as easily with early Seventies singer-songwriters as late Seventies punk pop.”
Musical quotations
One of Caflisch’s irresistible songwriting techniques involves dropping in not just interesting factual tidbits but musical ones as well. For instance, opening track “I Ran Away From Home” reprises Del Shannon’s “Runaway,” and “Paul Nelson (It Demolished Him)” features Bo Diddley’s famed rock ’n’ roll riff that has appeared in songs including Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away.”
The “Runaway” quote fits because of the subject of the song (Caflisch’s move to the Twin Cities). But it’s also what Caflisch calls “leaving a trail of crumbs for the listener,” including the album’s pop culture references such as Mary Tyler Moore and Randy Moss.
“There’s a little angle about throwing things out from the cultural milieu, but I think I come by it honestly,” he said. “It kind of just comes natural. But I think I’m just a music enthusiast so a big part of my brain is occupied by rock ’n’ roll icons and idioms.”
While Caflisch plans to play shows to help promote the record — when COVID-19 has been slowed — he is especially interested in writing and recording.
“I just I find it more productive to spend my time songwriting and recording great masters in the studio,” he said. “Then it’s like etched in stone.”
It goes without saying, though, that any song won’t get to that point until Caflisch is sure that it’s ready, including a rewrite or two.