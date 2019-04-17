Nationally known rockers Soul Asylum will perform Saturday at The Metro, 201 E. Lake St.
The Drunk Drivers and FM Down will open the performance, for which doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and, if any remain, $30 at the door. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/yycu5qzl.
Soul Asylum, initially known as Loud Fast Rules, formed in Minneapolis in 1981. The band's live sets and early releases on the hometown indie label Twin/Tone — including the albums "Say What You Will," "Made to Be Broken" and "While You Were Out" — earned a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.
Soul Asylum entered the major-label scene with 1988's "Hang Time" and its 1990 follow-up, "And the Horse They Rode In On," and achieving a breakthrough with the three-times platinum "Grave Dancers Union (1992) and its follow-up, 1995's "Let Your Dim Light Shine." "Grave Dancers Union" featured the international hits "Runaway Train," which won a 1994 Grammy as Best Rock Song, and "Black Gold," while "Let Your Dim Light Shine" (platinum) spawned the hit "Misery."
The band went on hiatus after 1998's "Candy From a Stranger" and returned to action in 2006 with "The Silver Lining" and "Delayed Reaction" six years later. In 2018 Sony Legacy released a previously unheard live album, “Live from Liberty Lunch, Austin, TX,” recorded in 1992.