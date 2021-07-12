CHIPPEWA FALLS — Take a beloved, classic musical. Put together a community production with a large cast plus a dedicated production team and orchestra. Present it live for theatre lovers who haven’t had such an opportunity for well over a year.
These are a few of the favorite things that apply to the staging of “The Sound of Music” opening Thursday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
“This is just a glorious time,” said Nancy Clark Scobie, directing the production that was supposed to happen last year but was canceled because of the coronavirus. Speaking in a phone interview, Scobie added, “This has been like a renewal of a family that has been unable to meet for a year and a half. And for us it’s been two full years,” referring to the fact that the last Chippewa Falls summer musical was “Oliver” in 2019.
“Everybody is just ecstatic about it — over the moon,” musical director Jerry Way said in a phone conversation.
Postponing the show had been especially difficult for Scobie, a self-described people person. “I love to be with people,” she said. “People give me energy. ... I never dreamed of having to live through something like COVID-19.”
To be sure, the camaraderie among cast and crew has been appreciated. It also has enhanced a productive atmosphere.
“Everybody is right on time for rehearsals,” Way said. “They come just primed and anxious to work.”
Way further complimented the team for making steady progress.
“You want it to be always steps going higher and higher,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not that way. ... For this production, everybody has just been so focused, and it’s all just been climbing the stairs.”
The right time
When “The Sound of Music” was scheduled originally, it could not have been known the opening would be a full year later than planned. But the selection has added resonance, considering the joyful music to match the spirits of those who can produce and attend shows again, yet a serious backdrop. The musical’s story chronicles the Nazis’ rise, forcing Captain Georg von Trapp, his seven children and governess Maria to flee Austria. Such a mood also might be felt when contemplating the effects of COVID-19.
“It’s very appropriate for our time and our space,” Scobie said, mentioning not just the pandemic but other traumas in America’s history, including the Civil War, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the Sept. 11 attacks.
Directing the musical for the first time, Scobie said the production reflects worry and danger. But, she emphasized, “Music and joy is still alive and persists so the music and the joy of life is seen in a very, very bitter time for Austria. And that juxtaposition makes the music and the joy of seeing the wonderful children even greater because of the darkness of the surroundings. Which you easily forget about as you watch the capers that happen onstage.”
Besides the antics of the spirited von Trapp children, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical stands out for its classic songs: “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi” and the swelling title song, among others.
Songwriter Richard Rodgers, Way pointed out, “seemed to have his fingers right on the heartbeat of America for all the songs; going from the 1920s all the way up into the late 1950s and 1960s, where this one is.”
Popularity of “The Sound of Music” also owes to the special place it holds in the hearts of families who have seen the production together, whether on stage or the film version starring Julie Andrews.
“I’ve talked to other people — it’s a family tradition, was for years, for them to sit down and enjoy ‘The Sound of Music,’” Way said.
Teamwork
Part of the reason the performers and production team have come together like a tight-knit family is that some in the company have established a rapport through putting on shows together. That’s certainly true of Scobie and Way, as they have served as director and musical director, respectively, for community and school productions staged over 50 years.
They first met in 1971, when Way was band director at McDonell High School and Scobie, who had just started there as an English teacher, told administrators she wanted to direct plays.
Scobie still remembers the first show: “Who Can Fix the Dragon’s Wagon?” for which Way wrote the music. A blizzard on what was to be opening weekend required postponement of a week, although the show eventually did go on.
After Way became choir director at Chippewa Falls High School, he again handled musical direction for shows, and at his suggestion Scobie was hired to serve as director. Through the years they’ve led Christmas concerts, readers theatre with music, concerts in which poems written by Scobie were set to music, and the continuing tradition of community musicals.
They haven’t done a show together every year, but just about that pace, Way said. Scobie and Way both spoke about the way their collaboration works.
For Scobie’s part, “We have worked through every problem that we’ve faced onstage in performance trusting each other. We’ve always been able to compromise. And we have never yelled at each other. Not once.”
Both leaders are calm directors, Scobie added.
“That’s the only way you can get the best out of your performers,” she said. “Performers cannot be afraid of the director because if that happens they cannot grow.”
Way cited their ability to work as part of a team.
“Everybody is absolutely aware of their roles, and it just goes unspoken that we know who makes which decisions and it just makes everything cruise,” he said.
In addition, Way said, “I think Nancy’s evenness is what makes it work. She works that well with everybody.”
Community effort
Others have taken part in the productions through the years. Among them, Way said, are pianist Judy Brist and choreographer Lou Ann Wischnewski, both of whom are handling those duties in “The Sound of Music.”
The cast includes longtime participants as well, Scobie noted.
“Some of these people Jerry and I have worked with for (she paused, chuckling) 50 years ... as high school students,” she said.
Besides large in number, the cast ranges in age from 5 to 90.
“Now if that isn’t community theater, I don’t know what is,” Scobie said.
The value of diverse ages is that the more experienced performers help guide the younger ones.
“We’re like a generational family reunion that goes on every night during rehearsals, all working toward putting on not just a good show but a great show for our community,” Scobie said. “And we feel so lucky to be able to do it this year.”
Especially a production so well loved.
“This show strikes a universal chord in the hearts and the minds and the souls of people,” Scobie said. “And remember, music is the universal language, and the joy of the songs in this show are appreciated by people around the world, and so we’ve gone to a very traditional show and brought it alive here on our stage.”
She added: “The love that the people have for each other and the gratitude of being able to live life with the dream of being able to live it fully is felt throughout the show.”
That theme of gratitude may be a powerful sentiment in the audience as well.