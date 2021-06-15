EAU CLAIRE — Wielderflight, Weapons of Brass Destruction and Naalia will open the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Phoenix Park.
Admission is free to Volume One’s concert series.
Wielderflight is described as dirty, bluesy and full of pent up quarantine energy. Weapons of Brass Destruction plays funk and R&B. Opening act Naalia is an American Black and Latina R&B artist based out of Eau Claire.
The series, presented by Volume One, features the following musical acts on from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26:
June 24: The Woodland Spring, Rock Creek Song Dogs, with HOFF opening.
July 1: TeawhYB, Orchid Eaton, with Westkorea opening.
July 8: Greg Gilbertson, Sue Orfield Band, with Sage Leary opening.
July 15: Jerrika Mighelle, LASKA, with Soren Staff opening.
July 22: The Nunnery, Lanue, with Hannah Connelly opening.
July 29: Matt Vold and the Shorewood Mountaineers, Asparagus, with D. Janakey opening.
Aug. 5: Cathy Reitz and 7 Swing, Eggplant Heroes, with Sarah Ohr opening.
Aug. 12: John Buxton Experience, Ghosts of the Sun, with Parker Reed opening.
Aug. 19: Humbird, Jesse Stratton Band, with Cait McGarvey opening.
Aug. 26: Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers, Jim Pullman, with Spencer Douglas opening.
Those who are not vaccinated yet are asked to wear a mask and keep 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
For more information go to volumeone.org/sites/concerts.