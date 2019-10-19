The 20th Chippewa Valley Book Festival presents an expansive number of programs. So it’s easy to imagine the sheer number of possibilities that ultimately are trimmed to create this celebration of the written word that features events around west-central Wisconsin.
Isa Small, co-chair of the festival’s Authors and Events Committee and adult programming librarian for L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., described the effort behind the packed schedule.
“It basically begins by just getting together a huge, massive list of possibilities,” she said.
Small and Judy Dekan, co-chair of the Book Festival, spoke recently at the Eau Claire public library about the planning that leads up to the festival.
This year that massive list led to three events last week, before the festival officially begins, and 20 events running Monday through Sunday, Oct. 27. Among the authors featured this year are Rebecca Makkai, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for her novel “The Great Believers”; Eau Claire author John Hildebrand, who is releasing “Long Way Round,” his latest book, at the festival; and Anna Lee Huber, winner of the 2018 Daphne du Maurier Award and author of the national bestselling Lady Darby mysteries.
Good reads
To put together that substantial initial list, the Authors and Events Committee has subcommittees that look at fiction, nonfiction and poetry, respectively.
“So then each of those subcommittees go do the work of actually reading the books, whittling down those lists a little bit further and bring them back to the committee,” Small said. “That’s where we look at things as a whole because there are always great books and great authors that we end up not choosing. But we just want to make sure that what is selected really fits together and has a cohesive experience for the community.”
In general, Small continued, the goal is to create a “great mix” of the various genres. In addition, “We always make sure that the authors we are bringing to the festival have a diverse background so they can come with different perspectives and viewpoints to share.”
Although the festival always features some of the Chippewa Valley’s many immensely talented authors — B.J. Hollars is another Chippewa Valley writer presenting this week — that never is a specified goal.
“I think overall we just want to make sure that the authors we’re inviting have great writing to share,” Small said. “So certainly we have no shortage of excellent writers in our area. We’re lucky to have them here, and I know at the library I take a little more advantage of them (to present programs) than maybe I should. But I think that we have a lot of great books coming out of the area so we include them.”
Small also pointed out that, as awards and other recognition prove, the writers’ place of residence isn’t necessarily relevant.
“Here in Eau Claire we think of them sometimes as local writers,” she said. Elsewhere, “They just think of them as great writers. I tend to agree with them.”
Dekan estimated that at least 60 people serve on the Book Festival committees. In addition, some local residents serve as hosts for authors who are staying in town and as greeters for events.
“Beyond that, there are those people that sometimes feel like they don’t give their time but give their support financially,” she said. “And a lot of our fundraising that we do is individual donors that give to the festival, so we have like 160 or so people that have donated to the festival and make it possible.”
Those interested in offering a donation or volunteering their time can find a form on the Book Festival website (cvbookfest.org/support).
Spreading the word
One measure of the Book Festival’s success is the turnout at events.
“We found too as we broadened the venues is last year a lot of our venues the rooms were over capacity,” Dekan said.
So this year organizers have worked to find venues that will accommodate the crowds they’re expecting. For instance, Book Festival events in Chippewa Falls often are at the city’s public library, but this year a presentation by bestselling author Leif Enger will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Heyde Center for the Arts auditorium, 3 S. High St.
Enger has written the novels “Peace Like a River” (2001), “So Brave, Young and Handsome” (2008) and “Virgil Wander” (2018). In his free presentation he will use texts from novelists, poets and screenwriters in discussing the Midwestern imagination, the magic of kite-flying and the power of stories to inspire change, the Book Festival website says.
Like other Book Festival attendees, the organizers have programs that they are especially excited to see.
Dekan, a former educator, mentioned she was especially excited to see one of this year’s programs that occurred Tuesday. The 11 authors who are visiting the schools as part of the festival were on hand to speak in a round robin format and then sign books and meet readers.
“That was just the neatest experience last year, and that was the first year we had done that,” Dekan said.
Another favorite for Dekan is the Young Writers Showcase, a creative writing competition that includes the authors presenting their work aloud. This year that will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave.
“That for me is a highlight,” she said.
Parental guidance
Small enjoys the author presentations, as she attends every program that’s held in L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library as well as a few others.
One author that caught her attention is Kim Brooks, whose program Thursday is based on her nonfiction book “Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear.” In the widely praised bestseller, Brooks writes about what happened after she left her 4-year-old son in a car playing a game alone on a relatively cool day while she ran into a neighborhood Target store for a few minutes. A stranger had videotaped her son and reported Brooks to the police.
“As the parent of a toddler, and I have a sister who has a daughter the same age, we’re constantly comparing what were doing to each other what other people are thinking about our parenting choices,” Small said. “It’s just an interesting topic to me.”
But Small especially enjoys seeing attendees sharing their love of literature. From the perspective of a librarian, she said, “My favorite parts are the conversations that I see the attendees having with each other, getting excited about the authors they’re going to see, or just getting excited and sharing other books that they’ve read recently.”
The thrill of attending a book festival may come from meeting the author of a favorite book or just spending time with other lovers of literature.
“When you meet the author it’s this whole different perspective because it’s like you’re trying to think, how does that author process ... what is the story behind the story, and so there’s that,” Dekan said. “But it’s also exciting to see different people talk about books from past years that they’re now reading for their book club or you run into people it’s like, they’re excited because their book club has read this book and they can’t wait for the author. That enthusiasm expands out to other people that sometimes have not been real readers and all of a sudden they start reading other genres they haven’t usually read.”
While some attendees may be at the festival because of their appreciation for a particular book or author, that’s not always the case.
“I think some people will come to a book festival event (and) it doesn’t matter what author it is because they just want be around people and talk about books,” Small said. “And other people I’ve seen that I’ve never seen at library programs before ... but they came because they’re interested in the specific topic the author was talking about. And then I see them walk away with a book that they’ve purchased. I’m imagining that they’re going home and reading it and getting excited about the next book.”
Worth the drive
Dekan cited examples of people traveling a significant distance to see an author. That was true last year with William Kent Krueger, author of the Cork O’Connor mystery series.
He drew a large crowd, she said, including those who live more than an hour from Eau Claire and came specifically for Krueger’s program.
“It becomes a destination for some,” she said. In fact, “This year I have somebody who’s coming from Chicago just to hear John Hildebrand.” The attendee got his ticket before they all were gone for Hildebrand’s free presentation.
Other festival programs also are sold out; go tocvbookfest.org/schedule for the most up-to-date list.
Despite stereotypes that nowadays many people limit their reading to what comes across their Twitter feeds, measures such as increased circulation at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library suggest a more hopeful conclusion. As for why that is, “I hope it’s because they want to be more informed,” Dekan said. “There’s a lot of stuff out there right now – you need to be a thinking, discriminating reader (to determine) what is true or not.”
Plus, what the festival celebrates might be just what’s needed by those dealing with social media overload.
As Small put it: “There’s like an online screen-time connection that seems to be bombarding us some days. And I think unplugging from that and picking up a book and just getting lost in the reality that’s just sort of existing in your head for a little while is just a nice break from that.”