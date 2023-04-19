EAU CLAIRE — Local actors, artists and musicians are gearing up to put together a show in just one day as part of Speck of Dust Theatre Company’s 2nd annual 24 Hour Project, which is taking place April 28 and 29.
Founded in 2016, Speck of Dust Theatre Company focuses on original plays, improv and live radio plays, in addition to presenting this project.
The 24 Hour Project is a unique two-day event where actors, artists and musicians get together and put together a show complete with music, costumes, visual arts and more in just 24 hours time.
The project starts when participants meet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday to choose a theme and location, and to find out what this year's challenges are that must be included in the pieces they create. Then everyone goes home; with the exception of the playwrights, who write all night.
The 10-15 page scripts are turned in to a director the next day and performed that night by actors who rehearse all day while sets get built overnight. Any visual artists create their pieces over the 24 hour period to be displayed before and during the performance. Any music is written and rehearsed throughout the night and day and then performed as well.
“It is challenging and fun, and a huge testament to teamwork and collaboration,” said Logan Toftness, founder and artistic director at Speck of Dust Theatre Company.
Once the 24 hour period is up, the shows are performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at The Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. The event will again be hosted by Eau Claire theatre veterans Lauren Lierman and Reid Sollberger.
The idea for 24 Hour Project came to Toftness after she participated in similar projects such as the UW-Eau Claire Player's student project of the same name, and on Twin Cities 24, as a student and after graduating. She also helped develop and coordinate a couple of virtual 24 hour and 48 hour writing challenges during the pandemic through Performance Anxiety, Inc., which helped influence the types of challenges included in 24 Hour Project.
“There didn't seem to be anything like it in the Chippewa Valley for community members to participate in and I really wanted that to be an option because I had so much fun doing these projects as a student,” Toftness said.
The 24 Hour Project is meant to challenge the artists in their craft and have them try something new. It also shortens the creative process and allows for reconnection with people who might not have time to commit to a full three month long rehearsal schedule, or don't live locally, but can commit to one weekend to make a show.
This is the second year for the Project, and Toftness is hoping it goes as well, if not better than last year. Previous performances included four fully staged, memorized, costumed, lit plays. In addition, a death folk band wrote and performed three new songs, and two visual artists created pieces for display. All of the elements were based on the same theme and location, and included the challenges that were chosen for the event.
Toftness said there’s no way to know what will exactly come out of this year’s Project, but it’ll surely be creative and fun. The previous plays included a dance with mannequin arms, female wrestlers fighting over a stolen phone case, a look back into the Twin Towers, and a coming of age/coming out story in the lost and found.
“I think if you ask anybody who participated in the show last year, they will tell you it was crazy but fun—as it should be,” Toftness said. “We had a great audience turnout last year as well. It is so great to see people show up to support live theatre in Eau Claire, even if they don't know what it is.”
Toftness encourages those interested to sign up and participate in this fun challenge because the end result is always “magical, crazy and adrenaline-filled.” For the same reason, people should come out and see the shows.
“The folks who signed up to make the show this year are crazy talented folks. Seriously, it's going to be cool,” she said.
Sign ups to participate in 24 Hour Project are open for actors, visual artists, directors and more until Wednesday at midnight. Go online to https://tinyurl.com/4tsxuwrc to sign up.
Tickets for the performances are available for $10 at volumeonetickets.org. There is also an option for “Pay What You Can” tickets at the door. To learn more about Speck of Dust Theatre Company, go to their Facebook page.