The St. Olaf College Choir, based in Northfield, Minn., will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The concert is part of the group’s national tour.
The choir, conducted by Anton Armstrong, will commemorate the 100th anniversary of its groundbreaking first national tour to the East Coast. After the St. Olaf Choir’s first performance at Carnegie Hall in 1920, a New York Times reviewer raved that “it may be numbered among the few ‘virtuoso’ choirs that have been heard here in recent years.” This year marks Armstrong’s 30th year as conductor, the fourth in its 108-year history.
The parents of St. Olaf College senior Michael Terry Caraher, who sings tenor in the choir, live in Eau Claire.
Tickets cost $5 for students and $20 for adults and are available at 715-832-ARTS (2787) or pablocenter.org.