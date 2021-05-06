CHIPPEWA FALLS — After over a year of waiting a local faith based music festival may just be what the doctor ordered to help the community come together and heal.
OneFest, a Christian music festival which takes place annually each July at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, is on their way to a successful return this summer. On Tuesday Travel Wisconsin presented a $39,550 joint effort marketing grant check to OneFest to help support the festival in the marketing and promotion of the 2021 edition of the festival.
Julie Fox, regional tourism specialist for Travel Wisconsin, said she hopes the allocated funds will help make the return of OneFest this summer as successful as possible.
“We’re really looking forward to things getting back to normal,” Fox said. “We hope this grant helps make OneFest even bigger than it has been in years past and brings more people into this community. We want this event to be sustainable over the year, so we hope this grant gives them a bit of a boost.”
OneFest executive director Heather Flashinski said the fact that OneFest is ready to return for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is an exciting proposition.
“It’s so exciting that this event is going to be a reality again,” Flashinski said. “Our whole goal is to put on a music festival, build a relationship together and be together as one.”
OneFest 2021 will take place from July 23-25 and will feature some of the biggest names in Christian music, including Rend Collective, Danny Gokey, 7eventh Time Down, Micah Tyler, I Am They and local artists such as Collective Choir. Fourteen musicians/bands are included on the festival’s lineup, and the festival will also include all ages kids’ activities and family events.
The estimated economic impact of OneFest on the city of Chippewa Falls is $340,000.
Rusty Volk, executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair said having OneFest and other similar large scale events return to the fairgrounds this year is the next big step for the Chippewa Valley to return to a sense of normalcy.
“We’re so ready for events to come back and be reestablished,” Volk said. “We’ll do this in a systematic way by hosting a few smaller events initially, as a great way to implement our new safety and health protocols. We are closely connected with the Health Department in order to bring about a new opening to socialized events. We just want to develop our own comfort level again.”
For more information on OneFest, visit one-fest.com.