PBS Wisconsin will broadcast highlights from this year's Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors Concerts at 8 p.m. Monday.
Recorded this fall at Overture Hall in Madison, the annual High School Honors Concerts feature talented band, orchestra and choir performers from schools throughout Wisconsin.
PBS Wisconsin’s one-hour program will feature selections from more than 400 students from the State High School Honors Band, Orchestra, Mixed Choir and Treble Choir. The program will air on stations such as WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.
Video of the full concerts is available to stream now at pbswisconsin.org and on the PBS channel of Roku and other digital TV devices.
Wisconsin Public Radio will carry coverage of the full concerts from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday on the NPR News/Classical Music Network. Find full schedule details at wpr.org.
Funding for the 2019 State Honors Concerts is provided by the A. Paul Jones Charitable Trust, the Focus Fund for Young Performers and Friends of Wisconsin Public Television.