MADISON -- Wisconsin resident Maggie Delaney-Potthoff won the AARP Superstar 2020 Singing Contest earlier this year.
Delaney-Potthoff, of Madison Gypsy jazz group Harmonious Wail, was one of the five finalists. She was among 1,700 singers from across the nation who entered the event. For more information go to superstar.aarp.org.
The contest entry required the contestants to use up to 200 words to describe their chosen piece. Delaney-Potthoff chose the Louis Armstrong’s classic and said of the song: “Louis Armstrong’s masterpiece still holds true, even in these unprecedented times.”.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, all of Harmonious Wail's live performances in 2020 since March have been held online through what they call "Quarantini concerts" from the band's backyard in Madison. To see the concerts go to harmoniouswail.com/on-line/.