"Eat This! A Holiday Improv & Storytelling Show" will be presented Saturday at The Venue (back room of The Plus), 209 Graham Ave. or 208 S. Barstow St.
Doors open at 8 p.m., with showtime at 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature Amber Dernbach and Josh Ingersoll of Eau Claire Improv Company, Mack Hastings and Alex Raney of Glassworks Improv, and Kyle Robl (keyboards). They will perform improvised scenes based on stories centered around food, family and the holiday season. Surprises and prizes also are in store.
General admission tickets cost $10 and are available at the door.