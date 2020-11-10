EAU CLAIRE -- Storyteller Kevin McMullin will present excerpts from his one-man show and recent book, "Into the Black Sea: Stories of Darkness and Light," during UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s Thursdays from the U livestream 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday.
McMullin’s life has taken him from Chicago's housing projects to suburban neighborhoods to tuba studies at Northwestern University and performances at Seattle's Pike Place Market. He has since settled in Sarona and has made a career of music, storytelling, writing, educating and, in general, plying a trade for which he says there is no appropriate box on any federal tax form.
Co-founder of the folk-dance band Duck for the Oyster, McMullin has cut a CD with jazz violinist Randy Sabien and toured Chile, Mexico and Peru. After being diagnosed with a nonmalignant brain tumor in 2015, he was left deaf in one ear and has struggled with chronic dizziness, tinnitus and fatigue. While recovering from surgery, his father was diagnosed with a rare lymphoma.
But those years of illness, recovery and loss supplied McMullin with stories, his own as well as others.
Due to COVID-19, the fall Thursdays at the U series will be entirely online. To access the livestreamed presentations, visit the Thursdays from the U webpage, uwec.ly/Thursdays, at least five to 10 minutes before the start of the event.
The series, which is free and open to all, is sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.