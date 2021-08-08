MENOMONIE -- Storyteller Tracy Chipman will explore the experiences of place, loss and grace during a concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Wakanda Park, 909 Pine Ave.
The performance is part of "BOREALIS MUNDI | threshold stories," a series of five one-woman performances that began in July and run through November. Others in the series are:
• 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 — End of Gad Road in the town of Gad.
• Saturday, Nov. 20 — virtual live Concert via Zoom.
The physical locations are all significant to the performances in some way. Stories will include personal narratives, poetry and a scattering of traditional stories and are geared toward ages 16 and up. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are available at tracychipman.net and at the event sites. There is a suggested donation of $10-$15 per person.
Chipman weaves the ancient river of story with the ever-changing natural world. She is a Wisconsin native who has traveled far and wide, stepping onto the path of storyteller 26 years ago under an Oregon hazel tree. Deep listening, wild imagining and getting out of the way for the story to tell itself are the tools of her trade.
Chipman uses she/her pronouns and lives in northwestern Wisconsin occupying the traditional territories of the Ho Chunk, the Anishinaabe, and the Oceti Sakowin, or Sioux peoples.
This project is in part supported by a grant from Chequamegon Bay Arts Council and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the state of Wisconsin.