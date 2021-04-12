NEW YORK — Jazz pianist Geoffrey Keezer and vocalist Gillian Margot’s Pablo Streams concert this week features music from their critically praised most recent albums, as you would happily expect.
True to the spirit of jazz, though, their performance also is highlighted by compositions they created while recording at Eau Claire’s Pablo Center at the Confluence. The concert will premiere at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Pablo Center’s website.
“We like to challenge ourselves and also, just to keep things fresh and interesting, we like to do a lot of debuts,” Keezer, an Eau Claire native, said in a phone interview from his home in Westchester County outside of New York City.
For performances in which he shares the stage with Margot, who is his wife, Keezer explained the strategy: “‘Let’s put some music together that we’ve never performed live before just to see what happens.’ And then you get that fun, spontaneous thing.”
In total the setlist encompasses “a mixture of things, originals, standards, lesser known tunes, better known tunes,” he said. “It’s cool.”
Keezer first drew the attention of the international jazz world by joining Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers in 1989 at age 19. Since then he has showcased his talents solo, leading his own bands and with some of the genre’s greatest musicians.
Those high-profile artists include bassists Ray Brown and Christian McBride, trumpeters Art Farmer and Chris Botti, and saxophonists Wayne Shorter, Joshua Redman and David Sanborn. He also has toured with the rock superstar Sting.
Keezer has earned four Grammy Award nominations. One was for “Aurea,” a project he led that qualified in the Best Latin Jazz category. Three nominations recognized his collaborations with vocalist Denise Donatelli on albums he produced and arranged as well as played on.
Keezer enjoys working with singers for the same reason he collaborates with bassists, trumpeters and saxophonists.
“I don’t separate them out from instrumentalists,” he said. “Singers are musicians first; their instrument of choice is their voice. And so it’s not really different. The only difference, I suppose, would be the fact that storytelling is more direct. You don’t have to explain what a song is about because the lyrics tell the story.”
Keezer also appreciates what singers bring to the art form, including Margot.
“Gillian’s a consummate musician,” he said. “She’s a songwriter and a lyricist, a writer of melodies. We collaborate fairly often on original music and arrangements of other people’s songs. She’s great to work with, and I get to be married to her too.”
Visit to town
Keezer and Margot recorded the Pablo Streams concert last September. They came to town to take care of family matters after the deaths of his parents just months apart last year.
Ron Keezer, who died June 14, was a musician, longtime percussion professor at UW-Eau Claire and one of the founders of the Eau Claire Jazz Festival. Mary Keezer, who died March 31, was a music teacher, French horn player and a founding member of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra.
“We were there going through my parents’ house and belongings, and it was nice to have the gig because it gave us something else to focus on for a few days,” Keezer said. “It was a nice break and, of course, the Pablo is such a beautiful space.”
As is typical with the Pablo Streams events, the duo performed at the Jamf Theatre for no audience except a small crew that was masked and socially distanced as a precaution against the coronavirus.
“They had everything set up, very professionally done, and it was super cool,” he said.
On the record
Keezer’s latest recording, “On My Way to You” from 2018, received critical praise from publications such as Jazz in Europe, which said, “Throughout the proceedings, Keezer applies his formidable technique, harmonic knowledge, rhythmic ingenuity, abiding soulfulness, and rigorous logic to conjure fresh approaches to new and old standards and several originals.”
Among those originals is the song “Red Leaf,” which features lyrics from Michael Perry, a New York Times bestselling author who is based in the Chippewa Valley.
Margot sings on five “On My Way to You” songs, and Keezer plays piano and keyboards on her “Power Flower” album, which came out last October.
“Power Flower” takes its name from a Stevie Wonder song that appears therein. Released last October, the album earned accolades from, among other media outlets, Jazz Weekly, whose review opened with the following: “Vocalist Gillian Margot is one of the few ladies that can successfully walk the tightrope of jazz and soul, displayed with aplomb on this album.”
Musical activities
In addition to the Pablo Streams event, Margot can be seen in a concert premiering at 7 p.m. Saturday on the YouTube channel of Open Studio: youtube.com/user/openstudionetwork.
“So this is a good week for livestreams,” Keezer said.
Besides his work on a bandstand, Keezer is sharing his expertise through teaching at The Juilliard School in New York and at William Patterson University in Wayne, N.J.
“I like to give back,” he said. “When I was coming up I had some really good teachers and was very generously given musical knowledge by my elders, and so now, weirdly, I found myself in that position.”
Keezer also has put to use his Grammy-nominated arranging skills. Two artists he’s worked with recently include The Baylor Project, a Grammy nominated husband-wife duo who play gospel, blues, soul and jazz; and organist-pianist Shedrick Mitchell, with whom Keezer plans to make a piano-organ record.
Jazz Fest time
Coincidentally, Keezer and Margot’s Pablo Streams performance is premiering around the time of the annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival.
One of the oldest and largest events of its kind in the nation, the festival will be virtual this year and will feature the concert “A Night With Local Legends” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.
The stars of the event are prominent musicians based in the Chippewa Valley: percussionist-singer Sean Carey, saxophonist Sue Orfield, pianist Josh Gallagher and bassist Jeremy Boettcher. (For more information go to eauclairejazz.com.)
Keezer has fond memories of Jazz Fest, which his father helped run for many years, because it spurred his own growth and he has returned several times to serve as a guest artist.
“It was really significant for me growing up there, being a young musician in Eau Claire and knowing that every year two or three major jazz stars would be coming to town to play with us, and do master classes and impart their knowledge and experience,” he said. “So that was always something I looked forward to every year. It was a dream come true for me. I had jazz records, and these were people I was listening to and really, really inspired by and influenced by, and all of a sudden you’re going to the airport to pick them up and you find out they were real people. It was really neat.”
Keezer acknowledged that the layoff imposed by the pandemic has dramatically altered his performing schedule, as he plays 150 to 200 shows in a typical year.
As of right now, he and Margot have a few dates scheduled, but, as he pointed out, “of course it’s all with fingers crossed that they might happen eventually sooner or later.”
Being home more has allowed them to get some things down around the house and spend more time with their toddler son, he said, calling it “a bit of a silver lining.”
“We’re all home together, and part of it was figuring out how to be home together all the time,” he added.
Although the hometown crowd was not able to see Keezer in person for this performance, it would be fitting, with his stature in the music world and roots in Eau Claire, for him to take the stage at the elegant Pablo Center before a live audience.
Keezer said he’d be amenable: “I’m sure if invited and conditions are safe, I would certainly come.”