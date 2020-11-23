EAU CLAIRE -- "Out of My Dreams, a Revue!" by UW-Eau Claire performers, can be streamed Wednesday through Dec. 31.
According to a news release:
The production is a musical exploration about the wants and dreams of a group of college students that have had many opportunities stripped away from them in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of music inspired by the golden age of musical theater and the power of technology, the cast helps bridge the gap between dreams and reality they adjust to a new normal.
The show is being filmed and follows recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as from UW-Eau Claire.
The revue is directed by Phaul Fishman with music direction Dr. Kenneth J. Pereira; both are UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts faculty members.
Ticket prices range from $5 to $50 and are available at tinyurl.com/y5u7keyb.