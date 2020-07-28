The Players, a student theater organization at UW-Eau Claire, are hosting a high school Monologue Slam as a part of their new program, Players Young Artists.
All high school students in the Eau Claire/Altoona area (incoming freshmen through graduated seniors) are eligible to submit one- to two-minute monologues for the chance of winning gift cards to local businesses.
Interested students are encouraged to go to the Players Young Artists Facebook page and fill out the Google form to submit their video. Submissions are open Aug. 1-31.
All monologues that abide by the guidelines detailed on the form will be edited together into one video and shared on Players social media.
For more information about Players Young Artists and the PYA Monologue Slam, visit the Players Young Artists at facebook.com/playersyoungartists or email uwecpya@gmail.com.